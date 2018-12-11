Jungle Boogie! Kim Kardashian Shares Photos of Her Family of Five at Son Saint's Birthday Party

It’s the wild Wests!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West rang in their son Saint‘s third birthday at his Tarzan-themed bash, where he celebrated his big day alongside his cousin Reign Aston, who turns 4 on Dec. 14.

In an Instagram slideshow Kardashian West posted Tuesday of her entire immediate family — herself, West, Saint and the couple’s daughters Chicago, 1 next month, and North, 5 — the reality star, 38, and her rapper husband, 41, are smiling at the camera while attempting to wrangle their kiddos.

“Celebrating Saint with a Tarzan themed party 🍃,” Kardashian West wrote alongside the photo series.

Saint West and Reign Disick's birthday cakes Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Getty Images

Saint West and Reign Disick's birthday party Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Last year, Saint and Reign celebrated with a Monster’s Inc. party, and this year, Kardashian West turned her home into Tarzan’s jungle.

“So the boys are obsessed with Tarzan. And we have a Tarzan-themed birthday party and a jungle in my house,” the KKW Beauty mogul said as she showed off all of the vegetation throughout her home earlier this month.

Although Reign chose to wear a casual white shirt and pants for the blowout, cousin North and sister Penelope Scotland, 6, went all out with their looks for the day. Opting for a glamorous ensemble, Penelope wore an animal print dress paired with a glittering choker with her name written on it, while North hammed it up for the camera in a holographic green crop top with a pair of matching leggings.

In addition to showing off their matching cakes, Kardashian West also shared that her husband had made the boys a limited-edition set of “merch shirts” for the occasion.

Saint West and Reign Disick's "merch shirts" Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian West’s only son officially hit his newest age milestone on Dec. 5, to the tune of sweet tributes on social media from his famous mom and grandma.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s photo showed Saint lounging on outdoor furniture, looking at the camera as he wore a Chicago White Sox T-shirt and Adidas sandals.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite boy my Sainty Joon,” Kardashian West wrote. “I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son. I love you to the galaxy and back.”

Captioning a three-photo set of the birthday boy, Kris Jenner wrote, “Happy Birthday to our adorable Saint! You bring so much love and joy into our lives! You are such a special, yummy part of my heart! We all love you so much! #HappyBirthdaySaint”