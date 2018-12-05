Kim Kardashian Posts Tribute for Son Saint's Third Birthday: 'Love You to the Galaxy and Back'

It’s the big 3 for Saint!

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West‘s middle child and only son hit his newest age milestone on Wednesday, to the tune of a sweet tribute on social media from his famous mama.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian West’s photo shows Saint lounging on outdoor furniture, looking at the camera as he wears a Chicago White Sox T-shirt and Adidas sandals.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite boy my Sainty Joon,” wrote the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38. “I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son. I love you to the galaxy and back.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Saint West and Reign Disick's birthday party Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Getty Images

Saint West and Reign Disick's birthday party Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says She Cast Her Ballot for Son Saint’s “Future”: “I Voted Today for My Baby”

Kardashian West’s post comes days after the reality star shared photos of Saint and his cousin Reign Aston‘s joint Tarzan-themed bash. (Kourtney Kardashian‘s son turns 4 on Dec. 14).

“So the boys are obsessed with Tarzan. And we have a Tarzan-themed birthday party and a jungle in my house,” Kardashian West said as she showed off all the vegetation throughout her home.

Saint West and Reign Disick's birthday party Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Says There Won’t Be a KarJenner Christmas Card This Year — Here’s Why



In addition to showing off their matching cakes, Kardashian also shared that husband West, 41, had made the boys a very limited edition set of “merch shirts” for the occasion.

“Today is Saint and Reign’s birthday party and we have merch shirts for them,” the mother of three shared as she showed off the special apparel, which was a collaboration “by Cactus and Yeezy.”

Alongside a cute heart graphic, the front of the shirts all read “Lucky me! It’s my my birthday” on the front and had a row of smiley faces on one sleeve. On the back, Saint and Reign’s names appeared in yellow circles, while underneath, a bold font proclaimed the date of their joint party.