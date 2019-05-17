The Meaning Behind Psalm's Name: 'It's a Good Reflection of Where Kim & Kanye Are Spiritually'

There’s a special meaning behind the name Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West picked out for their newborn son.

Seven days after announcing they had welcomed their fourth child on Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, put an end to all the guessing games, sharing that the couple had named their baby boy Psalm.

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child,” a source close to the rapper tells PEOPLE, adding that the proud dad had some name ideas “weeks ago” before Psalm’s arrival on May 10.

“Psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually,” the source adds of the name, which means “song” in Hebrew.

“Kanye is very involved in choosing the names. He and Kim do exactly what every couple does, where they each bring up names and the other one gives their feedback. It’s very traditional that way,” the source says. “Kanye would never just choose a name that Kim doesn’t like, or vice versa. The names are things that they mutually agree upon.”

The name Psalm comes amid the musician’s weekly Sunday Service gatherings which he started at the beginning of the year and as Kardashian West has previously said, the Sunday Services have become a “healing experience” for ‘Ye.

“I know that both of them read the Bible regularly now. Kanye loves the Books of Poetry of the Bible: Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, Song of Solomon. He reads them over and over,” the source says of the father of four. “Psalms is the longest book in the Bible, but Kanye believes that there’s a lot of wisdom in them.”

As for the religious significance of Psalm, the source explains that Kanye “really identifies with” King David.

“David was a mess, always falling into sin and messing up, but the Bible says he was a ‘man after God’s own heart.’ Kanye loves that,” the source says. “He reads the Psalms a lot. He talks about the Psalms he loves. So on that level, the baby name isn’t a surprise.”

West, 41, and the KKW Beauty mogul also made sure their older children, son Saint, 3, and daughters Chicago, 15 months, and North, 6 next month, had meanings behind their names. In 2013, shortly after North’s birth, Kris Jenner dished on the significance of her granddaughter’s directional moniker.

“I love the name North — I’m pro North, absolutely,” the KUWTK matriarch, 63, said on The View.

“The way [Kim] explained it to me was that North means highest power and she says that North is their highest point together,” she added. “I thought that was very sweet.”

As far as the couple’s second child was concerned, a friend of theirs told PEOPLE following Saint’s birth in December 2015 that West was “going back and forth for a while” before deciding on his name.

“It needed to mean something and he agonized over it, probably even more than Kim,” said the pal. “Kanye believes that a name is extremely important and that it’s the first sense of identity that we have.”

“He believes that people live up to their names, which is why he wanted a name with spiritual significance,” the source continued, adding that West took the lead on naming North as well.

At the time, an E! News insider shared that the couple chose Saint because they viewed him as “a blessing,” especially considering “she had such a difficult pregnancy.”

The couple went on to welcome their third child, daughter Chicago in January 2018.

After days of speculation, Kardashian West confirmed that they had decided to name her Chicago — nicknamed Chi, pronounced “Shy.” Fans of the 41-year-old musician will recognize Chicago as the city he grew up in.

West wasn’t at all worried about his children’s name sounding out of the ordinary. As a friend of the rapper’s explained to PEOPLE following Saint’s birth, the rapper believed it would simply take time for people to get used to Saint.

“He told me, ‘Everyone freaks out, but you can get used to any name,’ ” said the friend. “Before you know it, Saint West will seem normal, because that’s just who he is.”

Jenner seemed to be on the same page in 2013, pointing out on The View that North’s full name wasn’t an issue. “You don’t walk around calling somebody North West — you just [call them by their first name],” she said.