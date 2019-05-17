Meet Psalm! Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo of Newborn Son and Reveals His Very Unique Name

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram; Inset: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Kardashian fans are about to be Keeping Up with one more family member: Psalm West!

Kim Kardashian West revealed her fourth child’s name on Twitter and Instagram, one week after the baby boy’s arrival. In addition, she shared the first photo of the newborn in the form of a text conversation with her husband Kanye West.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” the message read.

Kardashian West, 38, announced the birth of her son via surrogate last Friday, tweeting excitedly, “Here’s here and he’s perfect!”

The new mom of four — who also shares daughters Chicago, 15 months, and North, 6 next month, plus son Saint, 3, with West, 41 — followed up a few minutes later with, “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

A Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE on Friday of the couple’s moniker pick for the latest addition to the family, “They have had a name in mind, but wanted to meet the baby before they decided.”

“Kim and Kanye were both present for the hospital birth on Thursday,” the insider further revealed. “They are ecstatic. Their little boy is super cute and looks like Kim.”

The source said that the spouses’ three older children “have met their brother,” and “North seems the most excited,” adding on Friday, “The baby is still at the hospital today, but it seems he will be home before Mother’s Day.

News that the couple’s surrogate was in labor came Thursday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when Kourtney Kardashian stopped by during mom Kris Jenner‘s appearance for a surprise visit.

Along with quite the brood — her three children (Reign Aston, 4, Penelope Scotland, 6½, and Mason Dash, 9) plus Chicago, Saint and North — Kourtney, 40, brought the news that Kardashian West’s surrogate would be giving birth shortly, explaining why her sister wasn’t on the show as planned.

Image zoom The West family Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed on Jan. 2 that the couple would welcome a sixth member to their brood. During the Jan. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kardashian West confirmed the pregnancy news herself after Andy Cohen asked if she was “working on another child.”

“We are,” the reality star responded, adding that the baby was due “sometime soon.”

“It’s a boy, I think it’s been out there,” Kardashian West told the host. “I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk.”

Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple’s fourth child would be a son.

Image zoom Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty

Image zoom The West family Kim Kardashian Instagram

In April, the KUWTK star shared that while she had initially wanted to find an Armenian name for the couple’s second son, she hadn’t found anything she felt great about yet.

However, she did like the idea of naming her new baby after Rob Kardashian. “I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, after my brother, Rob,” she shared during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Las Vegas, revealing that Rob, 32, had already given her his blessing.

In addition to her brother, the name was also shared by Kardashian West’s late father, Robert Kardashian.

“My brother approved it, so that’s like our one kind of name,” she continued, before admitting she still had her reservations about the choice as it was very different than her other children’s names.

Image zoom Rob Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West Larry Busacca/Getty

The name “Rob” popped up again weeks later, though, when Kardashian West celebrated her baby shower.

During the KKW Beauty mogul’s “CBD & Meditation”-themed bash, guests got a chance to suggest unique monikers for baby West — and the star chose one name in particular to highlight.

Although there were clearly many options on the board, Kardashian West zeroed in on a note on the wall that was suggesting “Robert Harut.”

The note went on to reveal that “Harut” is an Armenian word, meaning “he has risen” — and as Kardashian West had previously indicated that she was into the idea of naming her son Rob and finding an Armenian name, the choice seemed like a perfect fit.