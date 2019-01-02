Did Kim Kardashian Drop a Major Hint About the Sex of Her Fourth Baby on the Way Weeks Ago?

Jen Juneau
January 02, 2019 03:30 PM

Did Kim Kardashian West already reveal the sex of her and Kanye‘s fourth baby on the way?

During an October interview on Ashley Graham‘s podcast Pretty Big Deal, Kardashian West talked about how her 5½-year-old daughter North was hoping for another brother.

“North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused,” said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 38, who is also mom to daughter Chicago, 1 this month, and son Saint, 3.

“She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world.’ “

Added Kardashian West, “She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.’ “

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for KKW Beauty

Saint and Chicago West
Kim Kardashian/Twitter
Kim Kardashian West
David Livingston/Getty

Following news on Wednesday that Kardashian West and the rapper, 41, are expecting their fourth child together, via surrogate, a source told PEOPLE, “They’ve always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls.”

“That’s always been the plan,” the insider added, noting, “They definitely want a boy.”

Kim Kardashian West and daughter North
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

While West is famous for his music, Yeezy fashion line and regularly making headlines for his erratic behavior, when he’s home, he’s content with just being “Dad.”

“He loves the innocence of children; they’re not judging him. They don’t care what he does for a living,” explained the source. “They don’t read the tabloids. To them, he’s just Dad.”

