West Worms! Kim Kardashian Debuts Another Family Halloween Costume with Kanye and All 4 Kids

The Wests took the spookier route with their latest family costume!

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian West debuted another family Halloween costume with husband Kanye West and their four children: daughter North, 6, son Saint, 3½, 21-month-old Chicago and 5-month-old son Psalm.

This time, the famous family dressed up in a futuristic take on some creepy insects. “West Worms 🐛 🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛,” the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, captioned her post with a play on the family’s last name.

In her post, the mom of four included some behind-the-scenes footage of the family taking photos in their elaborate ensembles, which featured terrifyingly-realistic bug parts — including antennas, bug-eye goggles, and even large insect arms and claws that poked out in all directions.

The rapper, 39, had perhaps the most terrifying costume of them all. His large mask came equipped with little tongues that were engineered to move around. In the footage, West can be seen with his mask off while encouraging little Chicago to touch his costume claw, seemingly in an effort to show her it wasn’t real.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and daugther North Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier this week, Kardashian West revealed that her youngest daughter was terrified of her dad’s costume in the family’s first take on Halloween with their Flintstones-inspired outfits, and had to be photoshopped into the family photo.

Saint and North led the group as Fred and Wilma Flintstone, respectively, while their little sister Chicago donned a red wig with a faux bone as their daughter, Pebbles.

Then came Kardashian West, who looked perfect as Betty Rubble with a tiny Bamm-Bamm in her arms, portrayed by 5-month-old Psalm. Meanwhile, the Jesus Is King hitmaker was completely covered in a Dino costume to portray the Flintstone family pet.

Image zoom Kardashian-West family Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

The family posed in front of a prehistoric backdrop, but fans were quick to notice Chicago’s presence in the group photo didn’t look natural.

“This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family [Flintstones] dreams come true!” Kardashian West captioned her family snapshot.

She wrote alongside two other slideshows of photos showing off the group’s fun outfits, “Flintstones 🦴” and “Yabba Dabba Doo!”