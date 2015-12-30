Ryan Seacrest Gave Kim and Kanye's Son Saint the Best Present

Shopping for Kanye and Kim Kardashian West can’t be easy, so when it came to getting a gift for their son Saint, Ryan Seacrest decided to get creative.

“I had these little onesies made with Kanye’s albums printed on them,” says Seacrest, 41, who is featured in the current issue of PEOPLE.

The American Idol host — who also produces Keeping Up with the Kardashians — crafted the gift to commemorate Saint’s Dec. 5 birth.

“It’s impossible to get them something they don’t already have, so I just thought it could be something cool and unique,” he says.

