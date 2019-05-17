His Big Debut! Compare Baby West's First Photo with North, Saint and Chicago's Social Media Debuts

Kim Kardashian West has finally shared the first photo of her baby boy!

Seven days after welcoming her fourth child with husband Kanye West on May 10, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star introduced her newborn son to the world on social media.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” the caption read, which was a text message between her and the rapper.

Last Friday, Kardashian West announced their baby boy’s arrival via surrogate on Twitter and called him “Chicago’s twin.”

And just a day before Mother’s Day the proud parent called her days-old son “the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far.”

Look back at the first photos of the KKW Beauty mogul and the rapper’s three children: daughters North, 6 next month, Chicago, 15 months, and 3-year-old son Saint.

Chicago made her social media debut on Feb. 26, 2018, over a month after she was born via a surrogate on Jan. 15. With a caption that simply said, “Baby Chicago,” Kardashian West shared a mother-daughter selfie that featured pink bear filters on both of them.

However, days before, Chicago actually was seen by fans for the first time in aunt Kylie Jenner‘s birth announcement video of her and Travis Scott’s own daughter Stormi, who was born on Feb. 1, 2018.

Kardashian West would later share the first unfiltered photo of Chicago in March 2018, writing, “Morning cutie.”

Going back two years before Chicago arrived, Kardashian West utilized her app and website (that was taken down in December 2018) to share the first photo of son Saint.

On February 22, 2016, the proud mom shared a photo of Saint on her website in honor of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr.’s birthday. The post came over two months after Saint was born on Dec. 5, 2015.

“Today is my dad’s birthday. I know there’s nothing more in the world he would have wanted than to meet his grandchildren. So I wanted to share this pic of Saint with you all,” she wrote along with a photo of the baby boy, who was dressed in a white thermal onesie and sound asleep with his arms up in the air.

That photo was the first full look of Saint’s adorable face and body after Kardashian West previously shared a photo of his little hand clasped around big sister North’s finger.

“She said, ‘He’s my best friend,’ “ the reality star said of her then-2½-year-old daughter.

And while Kardashian West had the task of unveiling the first photos of Chicago and Saint, it was actually Kanye who shared the first glimpse of North.

Back in August 2013, two months after North was born on June 15, the musician revealed the first photo of their baby girl on momager Kris Jenner‘s talk show Kris, which was canceled shortly after.

Kardashian West then shared a photo of North wrapped up in a baby swaddle in October 2013.

Though each debut has been different and unique in their own ways, one way all the West kids have made their introductions to the world has been weeks after they were born.

But we may have to wait a little longer for a new photo of the family of six.

The first time Kardashian West shared a photo of all three kids together was shortly following Easter 2018, four months after Chicago’s birth.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” Kardashian West captioned the photo. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.”