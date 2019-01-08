Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Kids 'Pray About' Fourth Child on the Way 'Every Day': Source

Faith plays a huge role at the home of Kanye West and Kim Kardashain West — perhaps even more so while they’re expecting.

A source tells PEOPLE that the soon-to-be parents of four “pray about” their little one on the way via surrogate “every day, as a couple.”

“It’s very sweet. They pray for all their children, but they really do spend time talking to God about the pregnancy, the surrogate, the rest of the family,” says the source. “It’s their way of acknowledging that this baby is a gift from God, and that they’re very fortunate to have four gifts now.”

Chicago, 1 this month, Saint, 3, and North, 5½, are in on the family ritual too. The insider shares, “During nighttime prayers, the children pray for the baby, too.”

The insider adds that “the entire family is excited” about the new addition — particularly oldest child North, who “is thrilled that she’ll be a big sister again.”

“It’s an interesting thing: Kanye says that North never gets jealous about new babies,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She’s almost like another little mother to them.”

PEOPLE confirmed Wednesday that the rapper, 41, and KKW Beauty guru, 38, are expecting a baby, via surrogate — the same way they welcomed Chicago on Jan. 15, 2018. Their baby boy is reportedly due in the spring.

On Sunday, Kardashian West gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes peek at West leading a gospel choir through a variety of songs — including some of his own — during rehearsals for their new “Sunday Service.”

Clearly enjoying the uplifting music all around her, the couple’s youngest child, Chicago, was seen dancing around in a series of sweet clips.

In one video, the tiny tot moved her arms around while she grooved to the music, while in another, Chicago had a big smile on her face as she ran toward her mother. In a third clip, the spouses’ daughter could be heard off camera adorably saying “Dada” over and over as she watched West lead the choir.