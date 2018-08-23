Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Have Absolutely Talked About Trying for Another Baby': Source

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West aren’t looking to expand their household anytime soon.

A Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE that the musician, 41, and 37-year-old reality star aren’t “in a huge rush” to give their children Chicago, 7 months, Saint, 2½, and North, 5, another sibling.

“They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure,” says the insider, adding of the couple’s younger daughter, who was the only one of their children to be born via gestational surrogate, “Chicago is still little, and they have time.”

“They don’t seem to be in a huge rush,” the source further reveals. “They would use the same surrogate if she agrees to help them again. Kim can’t say enough kind words about the surrogate.”

Marcus Hyde

A second insider tells PEOPLE, “Kim and Kanye were already talking about baby No. 4 when Chicago was just a couple of days old. And they absolutely would use the surrogate again. They love her.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

The West family Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

Kanye and Chicago West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: 33 Famous Families Who’ve Welcomed Children Through Surrogacy

Kardashian West herself has expressed similar thoughts. As she said in a Wednesday interview with E! News after being asked if she and her husband were planning for a fourth child, “I don’t know. I don’t know. I read something that it was, you know — none of that was true.”

“But I’ve been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so I don’t know,” the KKW Beauty guru also told the outlet.

“We start filming season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it’s gonna happen, you’ll definitely see it on the show,” she continued. “But as of now, no.”

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Jamie McCarthy/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Is Considering Asking Surrogate to Carry Another Baby



One person who’d likely be open to having more babies around the house? Saint!

Kardashian West previously told PEOPLE that her son not only loves his baby sister Chicago, but he also adores his cousins True, 4 months, and Stormi, 6 months.

“Saint, every time he sees Stormi and True, he’s like, ‘I have a baby! Do you want to see my baby?!’ ” said the proud mom of three. “He’s so obsessed with having a little sister. It is really, really cute.”