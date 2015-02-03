"At the zoo with my boo and my baby boo," the reality star captioned a photo of the family

Family Fun! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Take North to the Zoo

What’s all that work without a little play?

Before North got busy getting Kim Kardashian ready for Sunday’s Super Bowl, the 19-month-old tot spent some quality time with her reality star mama and dad Kanye West at the local zoo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian, 34, took to Instagram on Monday to share a few snapshots of the outing, including a family photo of the trio checking out the duck pond — and showing off their complementary ensembles.

“At the zoo with my boo and my baby boo,” she captioned the picture.

Image zoom

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

In a second photo, a brave North can be seen getting friendly with a goat, who is content to lie in the sun as she pats its back.

This particular pastime seems to be a family favorite: In November, Kardashian and good friend Lorraine Schwartz treated the toddler to a day out with the animals.

“[North] is so smart,” the proud mama recently told PEOPLE. “She is halfway potty trained, which is insane for her age. Last night she looked up at the sky and pointed and said, ‘Moon, Mom! Moon!’ I couldn’t believe she knew that.”

This embed is invalid