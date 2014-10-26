Kim Kardashian: North's Playlist Includes Kanye's Songs

"I put on these lullabies for her. I put on pop music, Kanye's music. I have a whole iPod with everything all set up for her," Kardashian says.

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Just like her daddy, 15-month-old North West is never far away from music.

But forget the saccharine toddler tunes. Kim Kardashian tells PEOPLE that North’s playlist is fairly eclectic — and it’s always on.

“I put on these lullabies for her. I put on pop music, Kanye‘s music. I have a whole iPod with everything all set up for her,” Kardashian says.

“Every day, from when we wake up, there’s music on. When we’re playing, when we go on our walk, every day there’s music on. I have a little Beats speaker, so we listen to music loud on our walks.”

Sometimes, North will even get the live version of her daddy’s songs at night.

“There are nights I force him to put her to sleep,” she shares. “There’s those nights when you’re exhausted and need a change of scenery, so I’ll say, ‘Dad, it’s your night.’ I’ll listen by the door to make sure everything is going okay.”

On Friday, the couple had a major change of scenery, trading in rattles and baby bottles for the lights of Las Vegas.

The power couple had double duty in Sin City, with West headlining the first night of the Life Is Beautiful music festival and Kardashian celebrating her 34th birthday at Tao Las Vegas.

Kardashian wore a white Alexandre Vauthier dress to the fête, and hung out at a VIP table with her husband, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Justin Bieber‘s co-manager, Corey Gamble.

The party topped off a week of birthday activities that saw West not only whisk his wife off to Hawaii for a day, but also give her a one-of-a-kind gift.

“Kanye had a box, a purse, this Hermès purse, and I opened it and I thought it was so cool. It was all painted really cool and then there was my computer and it said, ‘Press Play,’ ” Kardashian shares.

“I pressed play and my daughter was sitting outside painting the purse,” she explains. “I thought it was an artist that painted the purse, some custom thing. I thought it was some new artist, and it was my daughter. It was amazing and I have it all on video.”

