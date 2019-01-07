Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Don't Really Do Hand-Me-Downs' for Their Kids, Says Source

Only the freshest duds will do for Kanye and Kim Kardashian West‘s little one on the way.

Five days after PEOPLE confirmed the rapper, 41, and reality star, 38, are expecting their fourth child, a source says they are “in nesting mode” — and likely have a lot to buy before baby arrives.

“They don’t really do hand-me-downs, so each baby is like their first,” the insider explains to PEOPLE of the couple — who are already parents to Chicago, 1 this month, Saint, 3, and North, 5½ — adding that they donate the used clothes to charity.

“They’re buying everything they need for him, and Kanye insists they go top-of-the-line for everything. So they’ve been shopping.”

“Kanye is a big online shopper,” the source continues of the Yeezy designer. “When he can’t sleep, he gets online and buys whatever he wants. A lot of what they’re getting, they order online.”

“They’re going to have everything the baby needs pretty soon. And the rest of the family is big on getting gifts, too,” the source reveals. “This baby is going to have everything he needs.”

Family and friends will be able to honor the couple with gifts soon enough: a source told PEOPLE last week Kardashian West is planning an upcoming shower.

“Kim plans on having a baby shower for No. 4 too,” the source told PEOPLE of their bundle of joy, who’s reportedly due in the spring, via surrogate. “They are looking forward to another baby.”

Fans of Kardashian West may recall the extravagant party thrown in honor of Chicago in November 2017, which was filled with cherry blossoms and her famous family members.

The West family Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

It makes sense that the spouses seem to be going all out, as this may be West and the KKW Beauty guru’s last pre-baby shopping spree. In March 2018, Kardashian West opened up to Elle about why she couldn’t see their family growing indefinitely.

Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star noted during the interview that “my home and my heart feel really full right now,” she said she was open to having another child — but after that, she would likely be done.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin,” she admitted. “And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”