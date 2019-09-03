Kim Kardashian Talks Her Four Kids' Personalities — See Whom She Calls Kanye West's 'Twin'

Kim Kardashian West is sharing new details about her four young children.

For her September cover of Vogue Arabia, the reality star, 38, was interviewed by husband Kanye West. The pair share sons Psalm, 3 months, and Saint, 3½, as well as daughters Chicago, 19 months, and North, 6.

When West, 42, asked his wife what personality traits she sees in their children, Kardashian West responded by saying that North is the rapper’s “twin.”

“She is so creative, expressive and has so much of your personality,” said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “Saint, I think, has more of my personality. What do you think?”

West agreed, saying, “I think so too.”

“Chi, it’s still too early to say,” Kardashian West continued. “She has a temper that we don’t have but then she’s so calm, which is just like us too. For Psalm, it’s too early to tell. Hopefully they will have little bits of us and lots of themselves.”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West with daughters North (L) and Chicago Kim Kardashian instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and son Psalm Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

In the interview, West also asked his wife how she’d like their children to remember them.

“I think about this all the time,” she responded. “I often reflect on the most amazing childhood I had and I want them to always be able to look back and say, ‘I had the most awesome life. My parents gave me all of the tools to be great and happy in life. They were fun, good, awesome parents and they were always there.’ “

“Growing up, I always thought I wanted four kids and then after we had North, I didn’t think we were going to have another one because of how difficult the pregnancy was,” the reality star added in another answer. “After we had Saint, I for sure thought we were done but then we kept going — and now we have four.”

Image zoom Kanye and Kim Kardashian West with their three oldest children Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and daughter North Kim Kardashian/Instagram

During a Q&A session on her Instagram Story last week, Kardashian West responded to a fan who asked if she wanted more kids.

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” the KKW Beauty mogul and law student replied.

Ahead of Psalm’s birth in May, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that the couple’s excitement was through the roof, but that the newborn would probably complete their home.

“Kim has always wanted four kids. She talks about it all the time,” the insider said, adding, “She likely won’t have any more after this.”

Image zoom From L to R: Saint, North and Psalm West Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with daughter North and son Saint Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian West shared the first photo of herself with all of her little ones in August, posing for a photo shoot on the beach during their Bahamas vacation.

Chicago and North matched their mom in shiny silver one-piece swimsuits, while the boys sat on Kardashian West’s opposite side, dressed in dark-green trunks.

“Bahamas 🇧🇸 … I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!” the mother of four admitted in her caption.