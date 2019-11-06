Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Got Rid of TVs in the Kids' Rooms': He's Being 'More Strict'

Kanye West is laying down some more ground rules now that he’s a father of four.

During a Tuesday visit to The Real, the rapper’s wife Kim Kardashian West revealed that West, 42, has “been going through this life change, and it’s mostly about the kids.”

“He’s very cautious about what we have in the house,” shared the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39. “We got rid of TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from [6-year-old daughter] North‘s room.”

“He’s had this epiphany of being — not that he wasn’t an amazing dad — but being a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery that’s in our household and what they see,” Kardashian West added.

“And I actually agree with it, but I’m always gonna be me,” she said. “We had that discussion and that fight and I think, at the end of the day, that’s what marriage is.”

Kardashian West has previously spoken out about her husband’s lines where makeup is concerned for their oldest child (they’re also parents to daughter Chicago, 21 months, plus sons Psalm, 5 months, and Saint, 4 next month.)

“North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she’s a teenager,” she told E! News last month at Ulta Beauty to celebrate KKW Beauty products being sold in the stores. “So it’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now, but it’s what is best.”

“As a parent, you just learn and figure it out as you go, and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age, but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss,” added the mother of four.

Image zoom The West family Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

That same week, West made a surprise visit to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Brooklyn, New York, as the rapper’s fans awaited the release of his long-anticipated new album, Jesus Is King.

In his interview, the multi-hyphenate star took some time to talk faith and fatherhood with host Jimmy Kimmel, raving of North, “I love the fact that my daughter loves to go to church.”

“She has such a positive thought association going to church because it’s outside the traditional four walls, and outside of the pews,” West added, after playing video footage of his oldest child dancing along to his new album’s accompanying IMAX film.