Kim Kardashian Farewells 2019 by Taking Saint & North for a New Year's Eve Ski Session in Wyoming

Kim Kardashian West wrapped up 2019 with a skiing trip to Wyoming, where her husband, Kanye West, purchased two ranches earlier this year.

In pictures posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Kim is seen enjoying the cold weather with daughter North, 6½, and son Saint, 4. Kanye and the couple’s other two children — son Psalm, 7 months, and daughter Chicago, 2 — seemingly stayed warm while the rest of the family hit the slopes.

In the photographs, Kim and Saint are seen bundled up in snow gear and having fun, while another shows the 39-year-old talking to North as she slides down a slope with a big smile on her face.

Another up-close picture of Saint shows him breathing in the mountain air.

“Perfect New Years in Wyoming,” she wrote in a short video posted to her story.

In November, Kanye paid nearly $15 million to purchase his second ranch in the state, according to Business Insider. The 6,700-acre ranch includes a five-bedroom, four-bathroom main house, along with three cabins.

The purchase came two months after Kanye bought Monster Lake Ranch for $14 million.

While Kanye wasn’t pictured on the slopes, Kim posted a picture to her Instagram of the two kissing (in much warmer weather).

“To lots of love in 2020,” Kim captioned the photo.

The West family recently came together with other members of Kardashian West’s famous brood to celebrate Christmas, when they all gathered at Kourtney Kardashian‘s house for Christmas Eve this year.

Kourtney’s home was transformed into a winter wonderland for the occasion — complete with carolers serenading guests as they entered, Santa Claus posing for photos, lots of on-theme treats and even a performance by Sia, who belted her song “Chandelier” for the crowd.

For the evening, Kim was dressed in a snakeskin-like off-the-shoulder gown, while Saint and Kanye, 42, coordinated in all-black velvet ensembles. Psalm and his sister Chicago went for velvet looks, as well (in brown and maroon, respectively), and North rocked a chic pink blazer-and-pants combo.

“Christmas Eve 2019,” the KKW Beauty founder captioned her photos.

While it wasn’t evident from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s initially posted group photos, this year, her oldest child was feeling under the weather for the family’s annual Christmas festivities.

“My poor baby North wasn’t feeling good on Christmas Eve, she had the stomach flu. You can see she wasn’t feeling well but she wanted to go to the party so badly,” Kim captioned another set of photos from the party, in which North looked less than pleased.

“Saint was ready to rock and was so excited to party. Chicago wanted to see an elf but was afraid of Santa and Psalm is a perfect angel baby,” she added.

For Christmas, North’s parents gifted her the exact velvet jacket that Michael Jackson wore while out with Elizabeth Taylor once, plus the white fedora the singer wore in his 1988 “Smooth Criminal” music video. Kardashian West explained that she and West won the jacket in an auction and “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan.”