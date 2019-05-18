Can You Spot the Sweet Connection Between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Kids' Names?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West take days to select and announce their kids’ names — for meaningful reasons!

On Friday, the couple, who announced the arrival of their fourth child via surrogate on May 10, revealed their son’s name on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Psalm West,” Kardashian West, 38, captioned a text conversation with the rapper that read: “Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”

The pair are also parents to daughters Chicago, 16 months, and North, 6 next month, as well as 3-year-old son Saint.

A source told PEOPLE that the name Psalm is heavily inspired by West’s current spiritual path. “Psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually,” the source said.

Meanwhile, it may be worth pointing out that the West girls and boys each have a special connection to their parents.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Breaking Down Kim Kardashian’s Baby Name Reveals: A Timeline of Her Kids’ Announcements

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The names of daughter North and Chicago both represent direction.

Shortly after North’s birth in June 2013, proud momager Kris Jenner explained the meaning of her grandchild’s name and why Kardashian West chose it for her eldest child.

“I love the name North. I’m pro North, absolutely,” Jenner said on The View in July 2013. “The way [Kim] explained it to me was that North means highest power, and she says that North is their highest point together and I thought that was really sweet.”

Meanwhile, Chicago has directional inspiration after her father’s hometown in Illinois. Their youngest daughter’s name is a representation of the love West has for his early years and the place that raised him.

Fans of ‘Ye are well-versed in his musical odes to Chicago, including the 2007 single “Homecoming,” which is a love letter to his hometown and contains the lyric: “And you say Chi city!”

After Chicago’s birth in January 2018, Kardashian West shared her daughter’s nickname of Chi (pronounced “shy”) on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

As for their boys, Saint and Psalm, the religious undertone of their names speak volumes to the influences that Kim and Kanye have been moved by.

After their second oldest child was born in December 2015, the couple announced the name Saint on Twitter, alluding him being a “blessing,” especially considering “she had such a difficult pregnancy.”

“It needed to mean something and he agonized over it, probably even more than Kim,” a pal of the pair told PEOPLE at the time. “Kanye believes that a name is extremely important and that it’s the first sense of identity that we have.”

“He believes that people live up to their names, which is why he wanted a name with spiritual significance,” the source continued, adding that West took the lead on naming North as well.

As for Psalm, an insider told PEOPLE on Friday that the newborn’s name “is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually,” adding that “Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately.”

Psalm, which means “song” in Hebrew, was inspired by the musician’s readings as well. “He reads the Psalms a lot. He talks about the Psalms he loves,” the source said.

The name Psalm also comes amid the musician’s weekly Sunday Service gatherings which he started at the beginning of the year and as Kardashian West has previously said, the Sunday Services have become a “healing experience” for ‘Ye.