Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Kids Try on New Yeezy Slides: 'Do They Have These in My Size?'

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West‘s kids are getting a sneak peek at some new Yeezy footwear!

The reality star, 38, posted an adorable series of photos and videos to her Instagram Story on Thursday featuring her three youngest children — sons Psalm, 5 months, and Saint, 3½, plus daughter Chicago, 20 months — trying on the latest from their dad’s line of footwear: Yeezy slides for kids.

Kardashian West first shows Saint walking around in a pair of the slides in a beige color, jumping around and getting used to the feeling of them.

“New Yeezy slides for kids. OMG Saint. Look at Psalm’s, look at Chi’s,” the proud mother says in the clip, raving over how cute the tiny shoes are.

“We should put Psalm’s on,” Saint tells his mom in the video. Then, he adorably tries to put a pair of tan slides on his baby brother’s feet as Kardashian West reminds him not to squash Psalm’s toes in the shoe.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star continues by showing off all the styles, including a pair for her 6-year-old daughter — “They are so cute, look at North‘s” — and quipping, “Do they have these in my size, too?”

“So fresh, they’re rubbery and so comfortable,” Kardashian West adds.

Saint seems to like the shoes so much that in another video, his mom shares that “He won’t take them off.”

This isn’t the first time the West kids have modeled their father’s shoe line. In a post from 2017, Saint was spotted wearing matching Yeezy sneakers with his mom. The KKW Beauty founder shared a post to Snapchat showing off her coordinating black-and-white kicks with her then-baby boy.

The sneakers are likely an item from the Yeezy season 5 “Calabasas-theme,” collection, which the rapper and fashion designer debuted during 2017 New York Fashion Week.

“So proud of my baby for his amazing show today! It was so good! I’m so SO proud of him!!! #yeezyseason5,” Kardashian West tweeted following her husband’s show.