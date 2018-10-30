Mom Dresses Her Kids Up as Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Makeup Artist Mario: 'No Better Trio'

These siblings just won the hearts of every Keeping Up with the Kardashians fan.

An Instagram user named Ximena upped the Halloween game by dressing her three kids — sons Caleb, 4½, and Cesar, 6, plus daughter Valentina, 2½ — as Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and the latter’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

In the group photo, the brothers and sister were sporting some of the celebs’ signature looks, with Cesar rocking a fake mustache like Dedivanovic’s plus a dark jacket, ripped jeans and black sneakers, holding up three makeup brushes as he smiled for the camera.

Valentina was dressed in an all-gray look with a wig resembling the all-pink hair Kardashian West, 38, sported earlier this year, while Caleb opted for a look identical to the one West, 41, wore during his Saturday Night Live appearance last month: an all-white outfit with a sweater reading “FREE HOOVER” and a red “Make America Great Again” cap.

“No better trio. 💗💗💗,” the kids’ proud mom captioned the group snapshot.

Child dressed up as Kanye West _ximenav/Instagram

All three of the famous faces couldn’t help notice the uncanny resemblance between the adorable youngsters and themselves, with West tweeting a photo of Valentina and Caleb on Tuesday.

Kardashian West retweeted a post by another account, who showed off Valentina and Cesar’s looks alongside the caption, “OMG, how CUTE are these kids dressed as @KimKardashian & @MakeupByMario for #halloween?!?!”

Captioning the same Valentina/Cesar photo, Dedivanovic wrote on Instagram, “😩 This ♥️♥️♥️.”

Child dressed up as Kim Kardashian West _ximenav/Instagram

This isn’t the first Halloween Ximena, a stay-at-home mom, has had her kids dressed in coordinating pop-culture-inspired costumes.

In 2017, Valentina went as Wednesday Addams while her big brothers joined in the fun as Pugsley and Gomez. The family dog even got into the spooky spirit as Cousin It!

“My Addams family,” the proud mama captioned a group photo.