Kim Kardashian Says Kanye ‘Could Hardly Fit in the Car’ While Trick-or-Treating with the Kids

The Wests really went all out this Halloween!

Kim Kardashian West posted a photo on Sunday of yet another family costume, which this time featured her husband Kanye West and their three youngest children all dressed up as characters from the animated movie Sing.

Explaining who everybody was, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who wasn’t in the photo — said that her son Saint, 3½, was dressed as Johnny, a gorilla voiced in the film by Taron Egerton, while son Psalm, 5 months, fittingly went as his brother, and daughter Chicago, 21 months, was Ash, a porcupine voiced by Scarlett Johansson.

However, the star of the show was the 42-year-old rapper, who once again went with a costume that completely covered his face. Dressed as Johnny’s father, West wore a giant costume, which actually caused him a bit of trouble.

“Kanye went trick or treating like this and could hardly fit in the car,” Kardashian West wrote, adding a crying-with-laughter emoji.

Hours earlier, the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, debuted another photo of the famous family dressed up as futuristic-looking insects.

The mother of four also included some behind-the-scenes footage, which featured terrifyingly realistic bug parts — including antennas, bug-eye goggles, and even large insect arms and claws that poked out in all directions.

West had perhaps the most terrifying costume of them all as his large mask came equipped with little tongues that were engineered to move around. In the footage, West can be seen with his mask off while encouraging little Chicago to touch his costume claw, seemingly in an effort to show her it wasn’t real so she wouldn’t be scared.

Earlier this week, Kardashian West revealed that her youngest daughter was terrified of her dad’s costume when they all dressed up as Flintstones characters, and had to be photoshopped into the family photo.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with kids Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

“This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family [Flintstones] dreams come true!” Kardashian West captioned her family snapshot.