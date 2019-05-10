Is This the Family Name Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Will Give Their Son? Here Are the Clues

Kim Kardashian West hasn’t officially announced the name she and husband Kanye West have picked out for their fourth child, a baby boy, but she has given plenty of hints!

In April, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, shared that while she had initially wanted to find an Armenian name for the couple’s second son, she hadn’t found anything she felt great about yet.

However, she did like the idea of naming her new baby after her brother, Rob Kardashian. “I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, after my brother, Rob,” she shared during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Las Vegas, revealing that Rob, 32, had already given her his blessing.

In addition to her brother, the name was also shared by Kardashian West’s late father, Robert Kardashian. “My brother approved it, so that’s like our one kind of name,” she continued, before admitting she still had her reservations about the choice as it was very different than her other children’s names.

Kardashian West announced the arrival of her fourth child on Twitter Friday, writing, “He’s here and he’s perfect!” She and her husband also share daughters North, 5½ and Chicago, 15 months, plus son Saint, 3.

She followed up with a second tweet that read, “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨”

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

The name “Rob” popped up again weeks later, when Kardashian West celebrated her baby shower.

During the KKW Beauty mogul’s “CBD & Meditation”-themed bash, guests got a chance to suggest unique monikers for baby West — and the star chose one name in particular to highlight.

Although there were clearly many options on the board, Kardashian West zeroed in on a note on the wall that was suggesting “Robert Harut.”

The note went on to reveal that “Harut” is an Armenian word, meaning “he has risen” — and as Kardashian West had previously indicated that she was into the idea of naming her son Rob and finding an Armenian name, the choice seems like a perfect fit.

However, no matter what Kardashian West was feeling ahead of the arrival of her fourth son, she could always change her mind.

The reality star and her sisters previously revealed that they like to take their time trying out names after their little ones are born in order to help them make more-informed choices.

“We all weigh in. I definitely take a family survey but it’s usually after the baby is born. We’re trying to figure out what the baby looks like,” she explained last month, during her appearance on Kimmel. “I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel like it really connects with the baby.”

Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true! It’s Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019

As expectant fans continued to count down to the arrival of baby West No. 4 earlier this week, a series of sweet texts from West seemingly suggested that the couple’s baby had secretly arrived — but it was a false alarm.

On Monday, Kardashian West shared a screenshot of messages from West, which he sent along with a serene photo seemingly taken from inside their home.

The rapper, 41, followed up the snapshot with messages that read, “This is your life / Married with four kids / Get people out of jail / Cover of Vogue / Go to church every week with your family / Dreams come true.”

Understandably, followers immediately questioned whether the couple had welcomed their baby boy — but the reality star was quick to squash the rumors. “Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true!” she tweeted Monday afternoon. “It’s Met [Gala] Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol.”