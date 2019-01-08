Feeling Blue! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Fourth Child on the Way Is a Baby Boy

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West are adding another little boy to their family.

Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the couple’s fourth child on the way, via surrogate, is a son.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE confirmed last week that the couple would welcome a sixth member to their family that also includes their children Chicago, 1 this month, Saint, 3, and North, 5½.

While the reality star, 38, and rapper, 41, used a surrogate for Chicago, a source previously divulged to PEOPLE that the gestational carrier for their baby boy on the way is a different one.

“Since they had another embryo, Kim and Kanye always knew they wanted to try and implant that embryo too,” the insider said. “They hoped to work with the same gestational carrier, but it didn’t work out this time. They are working with a second carrier now that is pregnant and will give birth in the spring.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

The West family Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Johnny Nunez/WireImage

RELATED: The Emotional Reason Why Kim Kardashian Turned to Surrogacy (Again) for Fourth Baby on the Way

Kardashian West may have hinted at the sex of her fourth child back in October, during an interview on Ashley Graham‘s podcast Pretty Big Deal, where she talked about how her older daughter was hoping for another brother.

“North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused,” said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world.’ “

She added, “She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.’ “

The West family Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Expecting Fourth Child Via Surrogate



Following the baby news that broke last week, a source told PEOPLE of the spouses, “They’ve got to be over the moon” about their little one on the way.

“They’ve always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls,” the insider explained of West and Kardashian West. “That’s always been the plan.”

“They definitely want a boy,” the source added.