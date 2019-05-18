Did Kim Kardashian Reveal She's Done Having Kids? Kanye West Says 'We Have Everything We Need'

Could Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s family be complete?

On Friday, Kardashian, 38, introduced her fans to her newborn son Psalm on Twitter and Instagram, one week after the baby’s arrival.

In addition, she shared the first photo of the infant in form of a text conversation with West, who said “We have everything we need,” seemingly hinting at the possibility that the couple is done having kids.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure,” the rapper, 41, wrote.

Back in January, after it was revealed that Kardashian and West were expecting again via surrogate, a source told PEOPLE “Kim has always wanted four kids. She talks about it all the time.”

The couple are already mom to Chicago, 16 months, Saint, 3, and North, 6 next month.

The source added of Kardashian, “She likely won’t have any more after this.”

The source’s remarks echo ones that Kardashian made in an April 2018 cover interview with Elle, explaining that although “my home and my heart feel really full right now,” she wasn’t ruling out another baby — but she was drawing the line at four kids.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin,” the KKW Beauty mogul, who recently began studying to become a lawyer, divulged. “And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

Kardashian announced the birth of Psalm on May 10, tweeting excitedly, “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

The reality star followed up a few minutes later with, “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

A Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE last week of the couple’s name pick for the latest addition to the family, “They have had a name in mind, but wanted to meet the baby before they decided.”

“Kim and Kanye were both present for the hospital birth on Thursday,” the insider further revealed. “They are ecstatic. Their little boy is super cute and looks like Kim.”

The source said that the spouses’ three older children “have met their brother,” and “North seems the most excited,” adding on Friday, “The baby is still at the hospital today, but it seems he will be home before Mother’s Day.”

Now with little Psalm at home, Kardashian and West definitely have their hands full with four kids, but they’re not complaining.

A source reveals to PEOPLE that the superstar spouses and their three older children “are all adjusting to having a newborn again, but so far, so good.”

“Kim has help, but is very hands on too. She and Kanye have both been up at night with the baby,” the insider explains of the reality star and rapper. “He is still small and on a strict feeding schedule. They have to wake him up to feed him.”

And Kardashian “focuses on the other kids” when her Psalm is asleep during the day, as she is taking time with her family and has eliminated career obligations for now.

“She knows they all need special, quality time with her,” says the source. “Kim hasn’t been working at all and is only focusing on her family right now.”