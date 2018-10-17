The Wests on Safari! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Take Daughter North to See Giraffes in Uganda

The Wests are on a wild ride!

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West enjoyed some family time during their trip to Uganda to take in some of their beautiful surroundings, treating 5-year-old daughter North to a safari.

After posting a video to her Instagram Story of a monkey walking along a railing on Wednesday, Kardashian West shared a few more clips and a photo of a large group of giraffes.

“North, do you see the giraffe families?” the 37-year-old reality star asked her daughter from behind the lens.

Her last video, taken in selfie mode, showed North and her parents enjoying the adventurous, bumpy ride from inside their safari vehicle.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and daughter North Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West's Instagram Story Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West's Instagram Story Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West's Instagram Story Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kanye West Surprises Ugandan Orphans With $220 Yeezy Sneakers

The family’s ride along the African nation’s natural wonders is only the latest North has enjoyed on their trip. On Sunday, the little girl rode on top of her dad’s shoulders as the rapper, 41, gave her a lift.

In a Twitter video, which West captioned “Running with North,” he asked, “North, do you want to wear those glasses?” before putting the shades on himself. After a photographer tried to get a smile from North, West turned the camera to selfie mode, showing his daughter perched above him.

“Where you wanna go?” West asked North, who wore bright-orange attire. He then took off running, offering fans a peek at the landscape around him.

RELATED VIDEO: Fashionista! North West, 5, Makes Her Runway Debut as Proud Mom Kim Kardashian Cheers Her On



On Monday, West met with Ugandan president Yoweri K Museveni, whom he gifted a pair of white Yeezy sneakers that both he and Kardashian West had signed, according to the BBC.

While discussing plans to boost the country’s tourism, West mentioned he wanted to create a kind of “Jurassic Park [or] Disney World,” according to a video of the visit obtained by TMZ.

During the meeting, the president also asked West how many children the couple have, to which West remarked, “We have three. I would like to have seven.”

With a smile, the KKW Beauty mogul replied, “I would not like to have seven.”