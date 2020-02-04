Watch Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Hilariously Crash In-Home Interview

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West were surprised by a very special guest during an in-home interview about their minimalist California mansion — their daughter, North!

While promoting the March issue of Architectural Digest — which gives an inside look at the couple’s home — the parents of four are being filmed quizzing one another about home design, family and more when their oldest child jubilantly pops up in the clip about three-quarters of the way through.

As Kardashian West, 39, begins to ask her husband, “What was the inspiration behind the design of this house?” their 6½-year-old daughter sprints into the shot and jumps onto her mother’s lap.

“We’re in the middle of an interview,” the reality star tells her little girl, chuckling.

West, 42, begins to answer, “North was the inspiration for the design.”

Trying to include North in the activity, the mother of four asks her daughter, “Will you be my card holder?”

Uninterested in the task, North replies, “No, I’m looking,” and switches over to her dad’s chair.

Instead of North sitting on a couch and watching her parents like Kardashian West suggests, she insists, “This is a good couch,” referencing West’s lap.

North hilariously continues to make herself comfortable by grabbing her own stool and joining the interview front and center. “This is really good,” she quips.

Attempting to get back on topic, Kardashian West tries to ask her husband the original question a second time.

“I don’t know,” North jumps in.

“I’m not asking you the question, I’m asking Dad,” the reality star says with a laugh.

Later in the clip, Kardashian West directs a question to North about what she likes to do in their extravagant home.

“I like to do gymnastics and cartwheels, dance competitions, play the piano and my violin,” North shares, adding that she likes to find “animals and huuuuge crystals. There’s some bigger than Dad and little miniature ones.”

Shortly after her response, Kardashian West playfully tricks North into leaving the room by asking her to find her friend, Hayden.

Jokes aside, Kardashian West and her husband insist that the home was both inspired by and designed for North and her younger siblings Psalm, 8 months, Chicago, 2, and Saint, 4 — from the wide shallow steps of the heated pool to the limited number of stairs throughout.