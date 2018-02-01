Sleeping Tight! Kim Kardashian West Dishes on Newborn Daughter Chicago's Chic Nursery

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"Everything in the house is light colors and woods and soft and natural colors," new mom of three Kim Kardashian West tells Architectural Digest

Although her baby girl’s sleep space is likely full of new items from friends, family and her parents, Kim Kardashian West is sticking with some tried-and-true methods.

“I’m pretty much using the same crib and everything that I had for our other kids,” says Kardashian West. “We have a Vetro Lucite crib and we have a Royère bed in there and a really fluffy cream rug.”

“We had a changing table made,” adds the 37-year-old reality star.

Kardashian West isn’t one to shy away from prioritizing style, but she also understands substance is key when caring for a new infant.

“I have a glider with an ottoman for feeding; With the first baby, I had a rocking chair, and I just love a glider so much more — you can move easier,” she explains.

Adds the beauty guru of the overall decor theme in her home, “Everything in the house is light colors and woods and soft and natural colors.”

And how does that lighter color palette survive the inevitable playtime messes brought on by Chicago’s big brother Saint, 2, and big sister North, 4½.