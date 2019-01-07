Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are 'Much More into Each Other' When Expecting a Baby: Source

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are more connected than ever as they prepare to welcome a sixth member to their growing family.

“Kim and Kanye seem great. They had a really nice trip to Aspen and always enjoy spending time in Miami. They seem very happy and close,” a source tells PEOPLE of the couple, who are expecting their fourth child, via surrogate.

“When they waited for Chicago to arrive, it was the same — having another baby seems to always bring them closer,” the insider adds of West, 41, and Kardashian West’s youngest child, 1 this month. “They are very excited about having another baby this year.”

Despite their giddiness, the source says the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s “original plan was to wait a few more weeks before announcing they are expecting another baby.”

“The gestational carrier isn’t in her third trimester yet. Kim wants to protect the pregnancy and not cause extra stress for the woman who is carrying their baby,” the insider explains.

The spouses of four years have been snapped getting quite cuddly as of late — notably, enjoying a passionate smooch on the balcony of their new Miami Beach condo and holding hands while out shopping together in the South Florida city shortly after their baby news broke.

“One thing you’ve got to know about Kanye and Kim: They’ve got a different chemistry when a baby is on the way,” a second source reveals to PEOPLE. “I can’t even explain it, but they are much more into each other when they’re expecting. So they’re both really happy right now — a lot more romantic, a lot more supportive of each other.”

“They were acting like newlyweds last week,” continues the second insider. “They touch each other, kiss each other and say things to each other like, ‘You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.’ It’s really sweet to watch them together. When they’re not expecting, they’re still loving, but nothing like this. Right now, they couldn’t be happier.”

The couple’s excitement over a fourth little West was in the making before they even brought daughter Chicago home. Last week, a source told PEOPLE the rapper and the reality star, 38, had been discussing their plans to expand their family for at least the last year.

“Kim and Kanye started talking about a fourth baby before they even left the hospital with Chicago,” said the source of the pair’s youngest child, who was also born via surrogate and will turn 1 on Jan. 15.

“They absolutely loved their surrogate and were so happy with how smoothly everything went,” added the insider of the stars, who also share son Saint, 3, and daughter North, 5½.