A West Christmas Eve! Kim Kardashian Shares Photo with Kanye West and Kids to Celebrate Holiday

No one throws a Christmas Eve celebration quite like the Kardashians!

Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet photo set of her whole family (husband Kanye West and their kids Psalm, 7 months, Chicago, 2 next month, Saint, 4, and North, 6½) enjoying the special day on Instagram, decked out in their holiday best attire.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered at Kourtney Kardashian‘s house for Christmas Eve this year, which was transformed into a winter wonderland for the occasion — complete with carolers serenading guests as they entered, Santa Claus posing for photos and a performance by Sia, who belted her song “Chandelier” for the crowd.

For the evening, Kardashian West was dressed in a snakeskin-like off-the-shoulder gown, while Saint and West, 42, coordinated in all-black velvet ensembles. Psalm and his sister Chicago went for velvet looks, as well (in brown and maroon, respectively), and North rocked a chic pink blazer-and-pants combo.

“Christmas Eve 2019,” the KKW Beauty founder captioned her photos.

Other family members shared moments from the special day on their social media, too. Both Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian twinned with their daughters Stormi, 22 months, and True, 20 months, for their holiday looks, while multiple others posted photos and clips of the over-the-top yuletide décor, food and snazzy entertainment.

Kardashian West, 39, praised her older sister and her party-throwing skills, saying everything looked “so homey and beautiful” as she showed off the décor on her Instagram Stories.

The holidays always provide an opportunity for the Kardashian-Jenner-West clan to come together, from joint birthday bashes for many of their younger members to their annual Christmas parties.

Three weeks after Rob Kardashian briefly reemerged into the public eye, Kardashian West shared an update on her younger brother, revealing he would be joining the family for their holiday celebrations.

“He’s doing great,” she told Entertainment Tonight last month. “You know, he’s definitely more low-key than all of us, and we love that and respect that.”

“He’ll be around for Thanksgiving, he’s been around a lot for the past year or two,” she added. “We love having him around. He’s doing really good.”