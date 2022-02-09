Kim Kardashian Says She's Kanye West's 'Biggest Cheerleader' with Their Kids amid Public Disputes

Kim Kardashian opens up in her Vogue March cover story about co-parenting her four children with ex Kanye West

Whatever drama may or may not exist between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, she is always in his corner when it comes to their children.

The mother of four opens up to Vogue for the fashion magazine's March cover story, revealing that she is her ex's "biggest cheerleader" in front of their kids: Psalm, 2½, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and North, 8½.

"You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,' " Kardashian, 41, said of co-parenting with West, 44.

"Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through," she added.

Her comments come amid Kardashian's defense of her parenting style, after West publicly criticized daughter North's use of TikTok "against [his] will" last week.

Hours later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum responded, slamming West's "constant attacks" on her and assuring that their daughter's social media use is being supervised.

Kim Kardashian Vogue Magazine Shoot Kim Kardashian and her kids for Vogue | Credit: Carlijn Jacobs/Vogue

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story, in part.

She added, "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," Kardashian also wrote. "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she concluded.

Kim Kardashian Vogue Magazine Shoot Kim Kardashian and for Vogue | Credit: Carlijn Jacobs/Vogue

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, is "patiently waiting" for West to "calm down" and stop making statements about their co-parenting relationship in the media.

"As much as [Kim] feels the need to stand up for herself, she doesn't want to make their relationship worse," the insider said. "She is trying to stay calm and be the bigger person. Some of the things Kanye is accusing her of are hurtful. Other things, she just shrugs off."

Kim Kardashian Vogue Magazine Shoot Kim Kardashian on the March 2022 cover of Vogue | Credit: Carlijn Jacobs/Vogue

In her Vogue interview, Kardashian also touched on how she is approaching the rest of her 40s — namely, by prioritizing herself.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," the SKIMS mogul said. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good."

"And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy," Kardashian continued. "I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."