Kim Kardashian and Ex-Husband Kanye West Put on Amicable Front at Son Saint's Soccer Game

The outing marked a rare public appearance for the former couple amid tense relations since Kim Kardashian has moved on from Kanye West with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West seem to be letting bygones be bygones for the sake of their kids.

The former couple attended a soccer game for their son Saint over the weekend, marking a rare public appearance together amid tense relations since Kardashian, 41, has moved on from West, 44, with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

During the game, West was photographed attentively watching his 6-year-old son play soccer, recording his little one with his iPhone from the sidelines, as seen in pictures obtained by TMZ.

The former couple was also joined by their eldest child, daughter North, and kept their outfits casual for the soccer game. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wore a black hoodie and matching leggings, while the Donda rapper stepped out in a navy hoodie, dark wash jeans and boots.

A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and West's children were excited to spend time with their dad during the outing.

"The kids were all thrilled to see Kanye at the soccer game. They kept hugging Kanye. He looked very happy," the source said. "Kim and Kanye said hi to each other but didn't speak otherwise. The focus was just on the kids.

"Kim attends all the kids' sport activities. She is their biggest fan," they continued. "On the sideline, she looks like a regular mom. She is very sweet and engaged."

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. Alongside North, 8, and Saint, they are also parents to daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 2 ½.

After romance rumors began to swirl about the couple in late 2021, West began speaking out against his estranged wife and her new boyfriend. Earlier this month, the rapper sparked controversy over a music video for his song "Eazy," featuring fellow rapper The Game, that appeared to show Davidson being kidnapped, tied up and buried alive by West.

A source later told people that Kardashian was "furious" over the music video. "She thinks it's way too violent and is upset," the source said at the time. "She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop."

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian opened up about co-parenting her kids with her West after host Ellen DeGeneres commended the reality star for the "beautiful" way she "protects" the musician for the sake of their children, despite him being public about their differences amid their divorce.

"I think that's just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship," Kardashian responded, referencing her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian. "So I'm always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best."

"I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever's best for the kids," she added. "Take the high road."

Kardashian also spoke candidly about co-parenting with West in an interview with Vogue last month. The star said she always wants to be her "co-parent's biggest cheerleader" in front of the kids.