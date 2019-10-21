Kim Kardashian Reveals the Name She and Kanye West Almost Chose for Psalm (It's a Nod to Dad!)

Although they’re known for choosing unique names for their children, Kanye and Kim Kardashian West leveled up even further when they named their fourth baby Psalm — but he was almost called something much different.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the couple welcomed their now-5-month-old son via surrogate ahead of their five-year wedding anniversary.

And when Kardashian West, 39, brought the newborn to meet the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family at dinner, she explained how they chose Psalm’s name — and revealed the moniker they almost went with.

“His name was going to [be] Ye, but Kanye didn’t like Ye because Ye doesn’t mean anything,” she said. “We looked up every name in the bible that had Ye in the beginning, and the only name was Yehezkel, and [sister Kylie Jenner] called at the last second and was like, ‘No!’ “

“Psalm and Saint sound good together,” the KKW Beauty mogul added, referencing the spouses’ 3½-year-old son. (They’re also parents to daughters Chicago, 20 months, and North, 6.)

Kardashian West said in the episode that their surrogate was “so amazing,” having “the easiest delivery” where “she pushed literally maybe one time.”

“[Sister Kourtney Kardashian] and Kanye were in the room with me,” she added. “I feel so complete. I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I’m done.”

Kardashian West also said she wanted to do something extra-special to celebrate the couple’s five-year anniversary. While talking to Scott Disick, she praised West, 42, for how much he has “stepped up” since Psalm’s arrival.

“Things are definitely more chaotic, like all the time, but I make it a serious point to spend time with him,” she said. “Kanye knows that I’ve had such anxiety with the new baby and everything going on. He’s stepped up so much and has been the most amazing dad, playing all the games with the kids and things like that.”

As a way to thank her rapper and fashion-designer husband, Kardashian West decided to throw a private vow-renewal celebration on their anniversary, attended by her whole family.

“I think it’s so special that all four of our kids are here,” she said. “It’ll just be really sweet, and I’m excited that everyone is coming over.”

While the ceremony was not filmed for the show, Kardashian West — who wore a white dress for the occasion — read the opening line of the vows she wrote as a surprise for West on camera.

“You are my husband. You are my best friend. My biggest believer and my one true love,” she said.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!