Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Kourtney Kardashian Show Kids' 'Many Moods' in Throwback Photo

It’s a Kardashian playground party!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West threw it back to her recent family trip to Tokyo by sharing a sweet photo from the November getaway, featuring her husband, kids, older sister and a few friends playing together on a jungle gym, to Instagram.

In the family photo op, Kim, 39, Kanye West, 42, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, along with friends Erica Paige and Ricky Anderson, are seen standing on the outer bars of a metal jungle gym while their kids play on the inside.

While Kim and Kanye’s kids, Chicago, 2 next month, Saint, 4, and North, 6 are featured in the photo, they were too busy climbing around to pose for the shot.

Kourtney‘s kids — who she shares with ex Scott Disick — also seem to be having fun in the picture, however, while Penelope, 7, and son Mason, 9, are enjoying their time atop the jungle gym, Reign, 4, is stuck on the inside and is pictured mid-cry with his head thrown back, possibly as one of his cousins steps on his fingers.

“So many moods #Tokyo,” Kim captioned the picture, likely referring to an unhappy Reign while the rest of his family seemed to be enjoying the outdoor activity.

The internet was quick to notice Reign’s expression in the photo, commenting that they could relate to his mood.

“I’m reign for sure,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Reign is a whole mood 😂😂,” while one user chimed, “reign is my mood every day.”

While most of the Kardashian clan was included in the photo, Kim and Kanye’s youngest son, Psalm, was missing from the family fun.

However, the 7-month-old recently got his own share of social media love. On Wednesday, Kim shared an adorable photo of Psalm and cousin Stormi Webster, taking note of how much sister Kylie Jenner‘s daughter loves the youngest member of the West family.

“Stormi loves my Psalmy so much!” Kim wrote alongside the snap, in which Psalm wears a red Carhartt onesie while Stormi, who turns 2 in February, reaches over to give him a smooch.