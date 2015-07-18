The reality star shared how far along she is, and also revealed her weight gain, via Twitter on Friday

Kim Kardashian Jokes About Fake Pregnancy Rumors: 'Can't Hide It Now'

Kim Kardashian West is already five months along, but the star misses the early days of pregnancy.

“I secretly loved the rumors I was faking my pregnancy bc I was so skinny,” the 34-year-old Tweeted on Friday, before revealing how far along she is. “LOL Well can’t hide it now! 5 month (20weeks) and 20lbs up.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian West and her husband, rapper Kanye West, announced in May that they were expecting their second child. In June, they revealed the baby, due in December, is a boy. The couple are already parents to daughter North, 2.

In the weeks following the big announcement, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confronted rumors that she wasn’t carrying her own child, Tweeting that “nothing is confirmed unless you hear it from me!”

“If I got a surrogate I would say I did! Thankfully I didn’t have 2,” she wrote to fans the week prior.

Image zoom



Getty

Earlier in the week, Kardashian West shared that she was anticipating her belly to “pop” at any time.

“I’m at the stage now where I wake up with a flat belly but then as I eat and by the end of the day it pops out,” she wrote on Monday. “This means it’s about to pop.”

Regardless of her changing body, Kardashian West’s maternity style hasn’t differed much from her usual high-fashion ensembles. She’s been accentuating her growing bump with tight-fitting dresses and hasn’t yet shied away from high heels.

The star’s bump was front and center during a Thursday outing in West Hollywood. Kardashian West paired strappy sandals with a form-fitting jersey dress and a khaki trench coat.