Kim Kardashian Is 'Hurt' by Kanye West's Claims That Their Kids Are Being Raised by Nannies: Source

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kim Kardashian isn't too pleased with Kanye West's latest lyrics after the rapper claimed in his recently released track, "Eazy," that their four children are being raised by nannies, a source tells PEOPLE.

In his new song with The Game, which dropped Friday, the 44-year-old artist implies that he plans to raise North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½, very differently than his estranged wife.

"I got love for the nannies, but real family is better," the Grammy winner says in the track. "The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit."

A source close to Kardashian, 41, and her family tells PEOPLE, "It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies. A lot of her friends don't think it was right either."

"Of course she has nannies," the source adds. "She has four kids. Kim is living her life. She's juggling her career, her dating life."

West has been quite vocal when it comes to his feelings about the SKIMS mogul and their fractured relationship, including publicly claiming that he wasn't invited to celebrate daughter Chicago's birthday over the weekend with the family.

"[Kim] is very hurt by the fact that he keeps airing their relationship and their custody in front of the world," the source shares. "She believes that's the one thing that's sacred, but this is not his place to turn everything into a circus, and that's what she feels like he is doing."

The former couple, who tied the knot in May 2014, have both moved on. West and model Julia Fox confirmed their romance on Jan. 6, while Kardashian has been linked to comedian Pete Davidson since the pair were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, in October.