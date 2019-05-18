The Kardashian kids never stop!

On Friday, hours after Kim Kardashian West announced the name of the newest addition to her and Kanye West‘s brood, their son Psalm, the mother of four hosted a movie screening for her children, their cousins and friends.

The group — which included Kardashian West’s kids North West, 6 next month, Saint West, 3, and Chicago West, 15 months, as well as Mason Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 4, — all enjoyed a screening of The Secret Life of Pets 2, which hits theaters next month.

“We are having a Secret Life of Pets 2 screening tonight at the house with all of my kids and their cousins and friends and we are so excited to see this movie,” Kardashian West, 38, explained in an Instagram Story.

The kids also received an elaborate three-tiered cake decorated with all of the Secret Life of Pets characters — and there was even a canine-friendly cake for North’s dog Sushi!

Mason then showed off his athletic skills as he hit a baseball bat relentlessly against a bumblebee-shaped piñata. Once all of the candy had fallen out of the piñata, the kids ran to collect it, with a little help from Kardashian West’s husband.

“Babe, it’s for the kids!” Kardashian West can be heard saying to West, 41, in the background of one Instagram Story video, as West picks up candy along with his children. “She wanted me to help them,” West explained, and Kardashian West laughed, saying, “Oh, I thought you were taking it!”

Once they were settled in to watch the movie, the fun didn’t stop. As the opening credits rolled, another Instagram Story video showed Saint, Mason and Reign dancing in front of the screen until Kardashian West yelled, “Sainty, move! Mason!”

Missing out on the screening? Baby True, 1, who is on vacation in the Turks and Caicos with her mom Khloé Kardashian and aunt Kourtney Kardashian.

On Friday, seven days after announcing she and West had welcomed their fourth child, Kardashian West shared that the couple had named their baby boy Psalm.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed the name in the form of a text conversation with her husband.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” the message read. Kardashian West captioned the image “Psalm West.”

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child,” a source close to the rapper told PEOPLE on Friday, adding that the proud dad had some name ideas “weeks ago” before Psalm’s arrival on May 10.

