Kim Kardashian Honors Birthday of Late Dad Robert Sr. with Sweet Throwback Video

Robert Kardashian passed away in September 2003, two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 07:21 AM
Robert Kardashian; Kim Kardashian
Robert Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is keeping the spirit of her late father alive.

To honor what would have been her dad Robert Kardashian's 79th birthday on Wednesday, Kim shared a video compilation of family clips and pictures on her Instagram Story.

The video, which Kim, 42, reposted from a fan page, was captioned, "The most beautiful star in the sky 🤍🕊️."

The touching tribute featured photos of Kim and her siblings Kourtney Kardashian, 43, Khloé Kardashian, 38, and Rob Kardashian, 35, sharing time with their dad during their childhood and teenage years.

One cute clip showed the lawyer kissing Kim on her forehead, while another snapshot showed the proud dad posing with his three daughters during an Easter egg hunt.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Kardashian Pays Birthday Tribute to Late Dad Robert
Kim Kardashian with Robert Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Robert, who was O.J. Simpson's defense attorney, passed away in September 2003, two months after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He was 59.

Kim is currently trying to follow in her father's footsteps by studying to become a lawyer. After passing the baby bar exam in December 2021, she wrote on Twitter, "I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner."

"I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!" she added.

Kim Kardashian Pays Birthday Tribute to Late Dad Robert
Kim Kardashian pays birthday tribute to late father Robert Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

In a 2018 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim's momager Kris Jenner surprised her daughters when she revealed that she cheated on a high school boyfriend with Robert.

During the episode, Kourtney's ex Scott Disick interviewed Kris, who told how her relationship with their late father began as a fling.

"Back in the spring of 1973, I was 17 years old," she said. "I actually had a boyfriend who was always out of town. His name was Cesar. So while he was living on the road, I met Robert Kardashian."

Kim Kardashian Pays Birthday Tribute to Late Dad Robert
Kim Kardashian pays birthday tribute to late father Robert Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

One day when Robert was at Kris' home, Cesar unexpectedly returned to see her.

"Well, it wasn't pretty," she admitted. "Not proud of it. Actually, Cesar tried to grab his sweater. I think he ripped a hole in Robert's sweater! I didn't want to ever hurt anybody's feelings."

Kris and Robert were married for 13 years until their divorce in March 1991.

Related Articles
kim kardashian
Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian Honor Late Father Robert on What Would've Been His 78th Birthday
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids
Kourtney Kardashian Says Sons Shared Birthday Is ‘One of the Best Days of My Life’
Kourtney Kardashian Says Sons' Shared Birthday Is 'One of the Best Days of My Life'
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the SKIMS SWIM Miami pop-up dinner at SWAN on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Khloé Kardashian Praises 'Resilient' Sister Kim on Her 42nd Birthday: 'Ready to Throw Down If Need Be'
Kris Jenner Wishes Celebrates Grandsons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, on the Brothers' Shared Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/CmJsJLGpirH/?hl=en
Kris Jenner Celebrates Grandsons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, on the Brothers' Shared Birthday
Actor Robert Downey Jr. and father Robert Downey Sr. arrive at TIME's 100 Most Influential People Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall on May 08, 2008 in New York City.
All About Robert Downey Jr.'s Late Dad, Robert Downey Sr.
Robert Kardashian (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) ; Travis Barker attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/2019 iHeartMedia); Kourtney Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Travis Barker Went to Robert Kardashian Sr.'s Grave to Ask Permission to Marry Daughter Kourtney
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Enjoys In-N-Out Burger Outing for Her 42nd Birthday After Las Vegas Plans Canceled
Kim Kardashian hoodie
Pete Davidson's 'My Girl Is a Lawyer' Tattoo Tribute to Kim Kardashian Is Now a Hoodie
Kris Jenner attends The 2021 Met Gala
Kris Jenner Reflects on Having the 'Greatest Pregnancies' with All 6 Kids: 'I Got Very Lucky'
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'
https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/. Kim Kardashina /Instagram
'You Just Got Krissed!' Kardashian Sisters Dress Up As Mother for Her 67th Birthday
Scott Disick birthday
Scott Disick Celebrates His 39th Birthday in the Hamptons with Kids as the Kardashians Send Their Love
Kendall Jenner birthday
Kim Kardashian Praises Birthday Girl Kendall Jenner as Person 'Who Will Check Me When No One Else Will'
rob kardashian, kris jenner, kim kardashian
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Public Outing at Mom Kris Jenner's Fun-Filled 67th Birthday Bash
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mjt/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock (2210126a) Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner Rob Kardashian makes his first solo appearance at Kardashian Khaos, Las Vegas, America - 16 Mar 2013
Kris Jenner Calls Rob Kardashian the 'Most Amazing Daddy' as Kim Praises Kanye on Father's Day