Kim Kardashian Honors Birthday of Late Dad Robert Sr. with Sweet Throwback Video

Kim Kardashian is keeping the spirit of her late father alive.

To honor what would have been her dad Robert Kardashian's 79th birthday on Wednesday, Kim shared a video compilation of family clips and pictures on her Instagram Story.

The video, which Kim, 42, reposted from a fan page, was captioned, "The most beautiful star in the sky 🤍🕊️."

The touching tribute featured photos of Kim and her siblings Kourtney Kardashian, 43, Khloé Kardashian, 38, and Rob Kardashian, 35, sharing time with their dad during their childhood and teenage years.

One cute clip showed the lawyer kissing Kim on her forehead, while another snapshot showed the proud dad posing with his three daughters during an Easter egg hunt.

Robert, who was O.J. Simpson's defense attorney, passed away in September 2003, two months after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He was 59.

Kim is currently trying to follow in her father's footsteps by studying to become a lawyer. After passing the baby bar exam in December 2021, she wrote on Twitter, "I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner."

"I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!" she added.

In a 2018 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim's momager Kris Jenner surprised her daughters when she revealed that she cheated on a high school boyfriend with Robert.

During the episode, Kourtney's ex Scott Disick interviewed Kris, who told how her relationship with their late father began as a fling.

"Back in the spring of 1973, I was 17 years old," she said. "I actually had a boyfriend who was always out of town. His name was Cesar. So while he was living on the road, I met Robert Kardashian."

One day when Robert was at Kris' home, Cesar unexpectedly returned to see her.

"Well, it wasn't pretty," she admitted. "Not proud of it. Actually, Cesar tried to grab his sweater. I think he ripped a hole in Robert's sweater! I didn't want to ever hurt anybody's feelings."

Kris and Robert were married for 13 years until their divorce in March 1991.