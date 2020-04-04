Kim Kardashian & Her Kids Spend Family 'Craft Time' Making Easter Decorations During Self-Isolation

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kim Kardashian is helping her kids get in the springtime mood while self-isolating.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 39, shared a sneak peek at her family’s Easter festivities, which included wearable bunny ears, colorful egg name cards and adorable stuffed animals.

Showcasing the holiday creations on her Instagram Stories, Kim (who shares daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 11 months, with husband Kanye West) captioned the photos, “Craft Time 🐣🐰.”

Elsewhere, sister Khloé Kardashian posted a seasonal celebration of her own with daughter True, who turns 2 this month, sharing a photo of a pink-and-yellow Easter candy house on her Instagram Story.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Last year, the majority of the Kardashian-Jenner family gathered together for a group photo on Easter. For this year, however, a family gathering may not be possible amid social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the famous family is enjoying a “slower pace” during the pandemic, staying at home and making the most of the “extra family time.”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

During an appearance on The View earlier this week, Kim joked that after spending nonstop time self-isolating with her four children, the desire for a fifth quickly went away.

“Let me say, being at home with four kids — if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door,” the KKW Beauty mogul said. “It’s really tough.”

The mom of four also spoke about temporarily home-schooling her kids during the shutdowns. “Being their teacher, too — my newfound respect for teachers! They deserve so much. It’s been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids,” she said.

Earlier this month, Kardashian West shared a glimpse at how her kids were spending their time stuck at home — by making quarantine doll replicas of their parents!

“North and her houses,” Kardashian West said, as she showed off her daughter’s creation on Instagram, which included flowers hanging from the ceiling, a stack of books, and of course, a bottle of hand sanitizer.

“She made a quarantined section for Kim and Kanye,” she explained, before laughing as she moved the two dolls, which were sitting across from one another, closer together.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.