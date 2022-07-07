Kim Kardashian is mom to four kids: sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, plus daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4

Kim Kardashian Says She 'Hates' Her 'Wrinkly' Hands but Reveals Sweet Reason She Embraces Them

Kim Kardashian is sharing how she's come to peace with one of her insecurities.

In the cover story for Allure's August 2022 issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, revealed that she's gotten to a point where she's "at peace with not being perfect" and explained how her kids play a role in her being "okay" with things she may not love about herself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I hate my hands — they're wrinkly and gross," she admitted. "But I've lived life and I've changed so many diapers with these hands and I've snuggled my babies with these hands, so I'm okay with them."

Kardashian is mom to four kids: sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, plus daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, who she shares with ex Kanye West.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Kardashian Credit: Danielle Levitt/Allure Magazine

The Kardashians star recently spoke to PEOPLE about how she is able to carve out moments for herself as a busy mom of four.

"I drop the kids all off at school and then on my car ride home I listen to the music that I want to listen to and that's good for my mental [health]," said Kardashian.

"I have a minute alone without making phone calls and that's when I recharge," she added. "My workout is before drop off. I get up at 5:30 and my workout is 6 to 7, kids are up at 7:05 a.m."

Kim Kardashian posing with her children Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Still, Kardashian, whose new skincare line, SKKN, is available now, said it's "really rare that I can get in my room and lock the door and say, 'I need 20 minutes.' "