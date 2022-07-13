The SKIMS founder has been soaking up family time with Psalm, Chicago, Saint, and North

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Fun in the Sun and Snow with Her 4 Kids on Summer Vacations — See the Photos!

Kim Kardashian is making lots of memories with her kids this summer.

The SKIMS founder, 41, recently shared new photos from her summer travels with her kids. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, she included photos of herself with Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and North, 9, from a recent beach vacation.

"LIFE," she captioned the series of images where she seemingly recreates a 2019 beach shoot with her kids. In the first few photos, Kim tries to get the kids together in the same order and poses as in their previous shoot, with varying degrees of success.

In a later shot, she's playing around with North and Chicago and even tries to jump on her older daughter's back.

Later on Wednesday, she shared additional photos on her Instagram Story of her family visiting New Jersey's American Dream Mall. Kim included photos from the aquarium as well as scenes from her family enjoying the indoor ski slope.

"Skiing in the summer at American Dream Mall must be my fave thing to do!!!" she captioned a shot of her and North in ski gear with the 9-year-old sticking her tongue out.

The Kardashians star first discovered the indoor ski run during a visit to the attraction last month. "Oh my God. This mall has skiing ... in Jersey. This is insane," she told fans on her Instagram Story, captioning the video, "Dream come true!"

Left: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram Center: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram Right: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim's summer travels also included some time in France for Paris Couture Fashion Week with daughter North and mom Kris Jenner. She reflected on how special the trip was in a later Instagram post.

"As a mom I'm so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom," she said.

North made headlines not only for her creative fashion choices but for holding up a handwritten "Stop" sign aimed at photographers during the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show. Kim later shared a photo of the moment.