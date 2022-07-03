Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Daughters North and Chicago Sleeping Nose to Nose: 'Nothing Better'
Kim Kardashian woke up on the right side of bed, thanks to her kids.
The Kardashians star, 41, raved about parenthood Sunday as she posted an adorable photo of her daughters North, 9, and 4½-year-old Chicago still fast asleep in their mom's bed with their noses touching.
"Woke up this morning to see my girls asleep in my bed like this! Nothing better!" Kardashian wrote in the caption.
Kardashian celebrated North's 9th birthday last month, an occasion where they went camping in the wilderness with friends and hosted a special effects makeup class.
"Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There's no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart," Kardashian wrote on Instagram at the time. "I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til ♾."
Kardashian previously told PEOPLE how she likes to "recharge" as she finds it "really rare that I can get in my room and lock the door and say, 'I need 20 minutes'" because "someone always needs me."
"I drop the kids all off at school and then on my car ride home I listen to the music that I want to listen to and that's good for my mental [health]," she said last month. "I have a minute alone without making phone calls and that's when I recharge. My workout is before drop off. I get up at 5:30 and my workout is 6 to 7, kids are up at 7:05 a.m."
"But the chaos is also the beauty. And that's why I love my moments in the morning before everyone wakes up. I can go outside and work out and take a breather, an hour to myself, even if it's with a trainer or whatever. I still feel like it's by myself," Kardashian added.
The SKIMS mogul shares both daughters and her sons Saint, 6½, and 3-year-old Psalm with Kanye West, who she married in 2014. After filing for divorce last February, Kardashian was declared legally single this March.
She's since been romantically linked to Pete Davidson after they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster in October 2021 at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. The trip followed her SNL hosting debut a few weeks earlier, during which they shared an onscreen kiss.
A source told PEOPLE that Davidson, 28, who has since departed SNL after eight seasons, has "slowly been getting to know" her four children.
"Kim trusts Pete with her kids. He is starting to spend time with them without her. She wants her kids to bond with Pete," the insider said, adding: "The kids love having Pete around. He is a fun guy. He plays with them and gives them a lot of attention. It makes Kim very happy that they all get along."