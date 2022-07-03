Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Daughters North and Chicago Sleeping Nose to Nose: 'Nothing Better'

"The chaos is also the beauty," Kim Kardashian previously told PEOPLE of what it's like parenting North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with her ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian woke up on the right side of bed, thanks to her kids.

The Kardashians star, 41, raved about parenthood Sunday as she posted an adorable photo of her daughters North, 9, and 4½-year-old Chicago still fast asleep in their mom's bed with their noses touching.

"Woke up this morning to see my girls asleep in my bed like this! Nothing better!" Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Kardashian celebrated North's 9th birthday last month, an occasion where they went camping in the wilderness with friends and hosted a special effects makeup class.

"Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There's no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart," Kardashian wrote on Instagram at the time. "I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til ♾."

Kardashian previously told PEOPLE how she likes to "recharge" as she finds it "really rare that I can get in my room and lock the door and say, 'I need 20 minutes'" because "someone always needs me."

"I drop the kids all off at school and then on my car ride home I listen to the music that I want to listen to and that's good for my mental [health]," she said last month. "I have a minute alone without making phone calls and that's when I recharge. My workout is before drop off. I get up at 5:30 and my workout is 6 to 7, kids are up at 7:05 a.m."

"But the chaos is also the beauty. And that's why I love my moments in the morning before everyone wakes up. I can go outside and work out and take a breather, an hour to myself, even if it's with a trainer or whatever. I still feel like it's by myself," Kardashian added.

Kim Kardashian posing with her children Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

