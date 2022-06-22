Kim Kardashian Goes Live on Instagram with Her Sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3: 'Say Hi!'

Kim Kardashian Introduces Instagram Live to Her Sons Saint and Psalm: 'Say Hi'

Kim Kardashian appears to have her hands full with two of her tots!

The Kardashians star introduced sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 — whom she shares with ex Kanye West — to Instagram Live on Tuesday.

"Mister Man, say hi," the SKIMS founder, 41, said to her youngest child in a video captured by a fan account featuring the Kardashian-Jenner children.

Psalm adorably responded, "Hi," while Saint joked: "Hi, weirdos!"

"Hey, stop it!" Kim told Saint before he admitted that Psalm is the "good boy" when it comes to the two of them.

The trio appeared to be in the back of a vehicle in New York City on the same day that Kim stopped by the Today show.

Kim Kardashian posing with her children Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

While on Today, Kim — who also shares daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, with West — spoke to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about her children as well as her decision to introduce them to boyfriend Pete Davidson.

"I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was the marker," Kim shared.

The mom of four said she consulted sister Kourtney Kardashian, who "has been through it all," before introducing Davidson, 28, to her kids. She also noted that she "consulted with a few therapists and friends who have been through it."

"I think it's different for everyone; different things work for different people, and you just have to do what feels right and try to be as respectful and cautious as possible," she added.

Kim has been dating Davidson since October 2021. Their romance developed after they shared an onscreen kiss during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

The reality star continues to co-parent with ex-husband West, 45, since she filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. She was declared legally single in March.

In honor of Father's Day over the weekend, Kim paid tribute to West via a post on Sunday. "Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father's Day Ye," she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Davidson has "slowly been getting to know" Kim's four kids.

"Kim trusts Pete with her kids. He is starting to spend time with them without her. She wants her kids to bond with Pete," said the insider, who noted that there is always security when Davidson takes the kids out. "Kim's relationship with Pete is very strong. They are talking about the future. It's very important to Kim that her kids get along with Pete."