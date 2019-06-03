Kim Kardashian Goes Camping with North — Even Though It's the 'Last Thing' She Wants to Do

Kim Kardashian West tapped into her inner Girl Scout for the sake of her daughter North.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother of four talked about the lengths she was willing to go to make her 5½-year-old eldest child happy even if it meant stepping out of her couture comfort zone and getting her hands dirty.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“North despises how much time I spend in hair and makeup,” said Kardashian West, 38. “She just will come in the room and be like, ‘You’re leaving?’ I think she sees that when I do hair and makeup it means I’m going to leave her. But I can’t not work, so I just feel really bad.”

“I explained to her, ‘This is what I have to do, but what are some things that you like to do?’ She was like, ‘Camping,’ ” continued the reality star, noting that her daughter got the idea after watching The Parent Trap.

“Camping is literally the last thing in my life that I want to do,” Kardashian West added. “I don’t know how I’m going to build a tent. I just don’t do that.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Kim Kardashian West goes camping E!

Kim Kardashian West and daughter North go camping E!

Kim Kardashian West and daughter North go camping E!

RELATED: North and Saint West Join Penelope Disick in Adorable Rendition of “Nothing Compares 2 U”

“I love to work, but the one thing that I always want to be aware of is that I give my kids just as much attention, so of course I want to go camping with North,” she said. “However, I’m not the most outdoorsy kind of girl, so I hope that this is just something that she forgets about.”

But the little girl was determined. As her mom explained, “North begs me to go camping. I’ve been so busy with work, I just have to give in. … North has not let the idea of camping go, so we’re really going camping.”

So the KKW Beauty guru headed out to buy camping supplies with pal Jonathan Cheban, and said in a confessional, “I definitely love a challenge and I want to make North happy, so I’m going to have to dig deep into my soul and find the 9-year-old camp girl.”

Kim Kardashian West and daughter North go camping E!

RELATED VIDEO: A Showstopper! North West Adorably Takes the Mic at Dad Kanye West’s Sunday Service

The mother-daughter duo headed out to Lake Hemet for the night, alongside Larsa Pippen and her 10-year-old daughter Sophia, plus Tracy Romulus and her daughter. “The kids are so excited. Here’s how I think it’s going to go: Larsa’s not going to do anything, and Tracy is going to do everything,” Kardashian West joked.

North had “the best time” on the trip as the gals pitched a tent, went fishing — and urinated in a bucket! They even convinced Pippen, 44, to stay the whole night despite her being cold.

“We survived. We’re not staying for breakfast — we want to go to Starbucks, we want to get home and get in the shower. We did it!” Kardashian West said following their excursion. “I’m glad we got Larsa to stay because I really wanted to show the kids there’s not always an easy way out. If we agree to something and we commit to something, then we’re going to follow through with that.”

“But I hope North doesn’t think it’s a tradition and that we have to go every year, because that’s not going to happen,” she quipped.