Kim Kardashian to Be Honored with the Giving Tree Award at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian is the next recipient of Baby2Baby's Giving Tree Award.

On Tuesday, the non-profit announced that they will honor the SKIMS founder, 41, with the coveted award — which is given to a woman in the public eye who demonstrates her commitment to giving back to children in need globally — at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell in Los Angeles on Nov. 12.

Since its early days, Kardashian has supported Baby2Baby by raising awareness on her many platforms, through initiatives with her businesses and personal donations.

"We are extremely proud to recognize Kim Kardashian as this year's Giving Tree Award honoree," Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof shared in a statement.

"She has been supporting Baby2Baby for nearly a decade, and most importantly stepped up during the height of the pandemic where she made substantial financial contributions and donated millions of dollars worth of clothing and hygiene items to families in their biggest time of need," the co-CEOs added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Her platform is unparalleled and we are so grateful that she is choosing to spotlight our mission to provide children living in poverty with the basic essentials they need and deserve."

Kardashian, who shares four children — Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and North, 9 — with ex Kanye West, is among a number of famous moms to have received the honor.

Past honorees of the Giving Tree Award include fellow moms Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Bryant, Kerry Washington, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner and Drew Barrymore.

Sponsors for the event include Paul Mitchell, Tiffany & Co., City National Bank, Volvo Car USA and Prada.