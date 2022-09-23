Kim Kardashian Tells Sister Khloé 'Nobody Deserves Happiness Like You Do' During Baby Shower Speech

Kim Kardashian is all about helping sister Khloé Kardashian through a difficult time.

During Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, viewers saw a glimpse of Khloé's intimate baby shower for her second child, which was organized by Kim, 41, and mom Kris Jenner.

At the event, the SKIMS founder gave a speech to Khloé, 38, encouraging her to focus on the excitement of the new baby rather than Tristan Thompson's recent paternity scandal.

"You have no idea how much love this baby is going to bring you," she said. "And I'm just happy that you're finally getting to the place where you're accepting this in your life because I just know that everything's been so hard for you, and that just makes me really sad for you. There's nobody that deserves happiness like you do."

The mom of four continued, "You can't see it now but this baby is gonna bring so much love and joy and happiness in our lives. ... He will show you what real love is supposed to be like, and that's all that matters."

"You're not gonna remember what life is like without him," Kim added.

Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty; Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Before the shower, Kim and Kris, 66, both expressed their unhappiness with the situation and decided that the shower could potentially make Khloé feel better.

"It's really tricky because she doesn't want to celebrate anything, but you want to start changing her mindset. We have to start shifting the energy a little bit so there's some positivity and light during this time," Kim said in a confessional. "It's almost like this isn't happening, and I think we just need to subtly push her in the right direction to want to feel the joy of a new baby coming."

Kris shared similar sentiments during a separate conversation with Khloé, telling her daughter through tears, "I feel like you're a little numb, it's a lot, and my emotion comes from wishing you would enjoy it more. ... This is supposed to be one of the happiest times in your life. If you don't appreciate those moments, you can't get them back. The older I get, the more I realize how precious these times are, and I just want you to embrace it."

Khloé Kardashian and her newborn son. HULU

Elsewhere during Thursday's episode, Khloé gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on July 28.

Khloé appeared nervous from the moment Kim picked her up that day, noting that she was "not ready" to welcome another child. However, Kim reassured her sister by reminding her that "you're never ready, but you're ready."

Once inside the hospital, Kim documented their walk to the delivery room and the nurses' preparation. Then, the big moment finally came when the surrogate began pushing.

As doctors encouraged the woman to continue pushing harder, Kim flashed the camera to Khloé, who pulled her mask down and put her hands to her face. Just a few seconds later, her newborn son made his arrival with a little cry.

"He looks just like True!" Kim can be heard yelling in the video, referencing Khloé and Tristan's 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with their son. HULU

In a confessional, Khloé said of the happy moment: "I am so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have."

"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me," she continued as a video montage of her and Kim holding the baby flashed across the screen.

"Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out," she added. "This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, happy and beautiful."

Due to COVID, Khloé's loved ones were unable to come to the hospital, so the Good American cofounder FaceTimed her loved ones — including True, Kris and sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian — and introduced her son for the very first time.

Per the suggestion of Kim, Khloé also allowed Tristan, 31, into the hospital to meet his son, despite the ongoing drama between them.

"I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here, so I just figured, why not let him come? I'll never get this moment back," she said in a confessional.

As fans know, Khloé and Tristan started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Khloé then ended her romantic relationship with the NBA player in January this year, shortly after it was reported that Tristan was expecting a baby with another woman. That same month, Tristan confirmed he fathered the baby with Maralee Nichols.

However, as Khloé claimed on Thursday's episode, Tristan allegedly never said a word to her about fathering the other child even as they were trying for baby number two. She alleged they began the embryo transfer for their second child days before Thanksgiving, and she "found out about Tristan's situation the first week of December."

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty; Jack Arent/NBAE via Getty

Fans also saw Khloé privately struggling with the fallout of Thompson's infidelity, while fiercely protecting the news around her surrogate's pregnancy during Thursday's episode as well.

"I want to keep this private for my loved ones as long as possible," said Khloé, who had not yet announced she was having another baby. "I can't hear about this for months, about what an idiot I am, what a dumb f--- I am. … I can't even begin to think about that."

"I'm very scared," she added. "It's very scary. I think I'm emotionally equipped but … I have to brace myself for when this goes public because everyone is so mean ... and you want to protect this innocent being who had nothing to do with this."

Though fans got a glimpse of Khloé's newborn son, they'll, unfortunately, have to wait a bit longer to learn his name.

In the final moments of the episode, while taking her son home, Khloé lovingly stared over at him in his car seat and jokingly said, "No name Johnson, over here."

Khloé did, however, confirm that her son's name will begin with the letter T, just like his big sister.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.