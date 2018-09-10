Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves While Giving Daughter Chicago a Sweet Kiss in the Water

Kim Kardashian West loves her baby girl!

Clearly cherishing every moment spent with her daughter Chicago, 7 months, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sweet photo of the pair enjoying some mother-daughter playtime in the water.

In the image, the reality star holds her youngest child above the water as she plants a kiss on baby Chi’s face. While Kardashian West shows off her famous curves in a neon bikini, Chi wears Submarine’s Baby Bubble bathing suit ($70), which is covered in a cute cherry-blossom print.

“My Cherry Blossom Baby,” the mother of three, 37, wrote alongside the cute snapshot, in a subtle allusion to both her daughter’s outfit as well as the cherry-blossom-themed baby shower she enjoyed before Chi’s Jan. 15 birth via surrogate.

North and Chicago West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Over the weekend, Kardashian West also showed that her youngest child has already started looking out for her baby cousins.

In an image shared on her social media account, Chicago seemingly struck a protective pose for the sake of Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True, 5 months on Wednesday.

“I got this True,” Kardashian West narrated in the caption.

Kardashian previously revealed to PEOPLE that although her family is full of childcare expertise, Kardashian West has been her go-to sister for learning the parenting ropes. “You get so much advice when you’re becoming a new mom,” the mother of one remarked.

“I have to say that Kim probably has given the best advice because she’s not judgmental about any of it,” explained the Good American designer of her older sister, also mom to son Saint, 2½, and daughter North, 5. “She offers up different ideas and either you take it or leave it and that’s okay.”