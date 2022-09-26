Kim Kardashian Says Having All the Kardashian Kids in One School Is 'So Fun': 'They're So Close'

Kim Kardashian says there are currently seven Kardashian kids attending one school

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on September 26, 2022 03:06 PM
Natalie Halcro/Instagram . https://www.instagram.com/stories/nataliehalcro/2888433648266644997/. Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloé Cheer on Daughter North West at Basketball Game: 'Go North!'
Photo: Natalie Halcro/Instagram

Going to school is a family affair for the Kardashian crew!

Speaking on Live! With Kelly and Ryan about her morning routine, Kim Kardashian, 41, said "it's madhouse chaos" getting her three oldest kids ready for school, where they attend alongside their cousins.

"I do carpool every single day, that's my thing. All my sisters do, so we see each other at school," Kim said.

"It's like, seven cousins all go to the same school," she continued. "There's three in one class, one in another, two in another, two in another."

The Kardashians star added, "It's so fun. And they're so close, so it's so much fun."

Kim shares daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, and sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6, with ex Kanye West.

Kim also talked about how sister Khloé Kardashian is still adjusting to having her daughter True, 4, in school for the first time.

"Dropping off in preschool is really hard to walk away, but I've done it so many times," Kim explained. "So I'll get out and I'll peek through the window. Khloé will stay all day."

The mom of four offered her newly-minted mom of two sister some advice. "I'm like, 'You've gotta go. You can't do this.'"

Earlier this month during the second annual A Day of Unreasonable Conversation event, Kim opened up about the realities of multi-tasking with little ones.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> Instagram
Kim Kardashian with her four kids. Kim Kardashian Instagram

Sitting on a panel called "How to Get Sh*t Done in a Divided America," moderated by Baratunde Thurston, Kim and film producer Scott Budnick discussed their efforts toward criminal justice reform.

Budnick praised Kim for her ability to hop on a virtual meeting at any given moment, even when she's on mom duty.

"This woman right here, it's like we find out the governor loves the Oklahoma Sooners football team ... She's on every Zoom. 'Hey, Kim, the evangelical pastor in Oklahoma is interested in learning about the case.' Okay, we're on a Zoom that night, with all of her kids running around the Zoom," he said of the SKIMS mogul.

"So embarrassing," Kim replied.

Budnick went on to joke that kim has no way of stopping her kids from interrupting her calls: "No matter how many doors she locks, she cannot keep the kids out of the room."

Kim agreed, saying, "They figure out a way in."

