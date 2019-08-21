Kim Kardashian West is surrounded by love … and the best kind of chaos.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, recently corralled all four of her children — Psalm, 3 months, Chicago, 19 months, Saint, 3½, and North, 6 — for a photo shoot on the beach during their Bahamas vacation this week, which she shared a couple of snapshots from on Instagram Wednesday.

Chicago and North match their mom in shiny silver one-piece swimsuits, while the boys sit on Kardashian West’s opposite side, dressed in dark-green trunks. (Dad Kanye West was not pictured.)

“Bahamas 🇧🇸 Pics Coming Up! I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!” the KKW Beauty mogul admitted in her caption.

Admittedly, both North and Chi are more interested in the sand than the photo session — and more than one fan noticed the white bandage around North’s leg in the second snap.

“Nothing lol. She wanted to wear that,” Kardashian West replied to a since-deleted comment that was presumably about her oldest child’s uniquely chosen accessory.

It has been a parade of cuteness on Kardashian West’s Instagram feed as of late, as the reality star hasn’t held back in showing off her adorable quartet over the past few days.

On Wednesday morning, the proud mom shared a video of Chicago looking totally comfortable as she handled a small snake, not blinking an eye (and even giggling at one point!) as the animal slithered around her shoulders.

Toward the end of the video, she looked at the camera with a smile and gently hugged the snake that she was holding, after a handler showed her a second reptile just like it.

“My brave girl Chicago 🐍,” Kardashian West captioned the footage.

Image zoom From L to R: Saint, North and Psalm West Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

But amid the cute moments, Kardashian West isn’t afraid to admit that, like most kids, not even her children have the most perfect attitude toward each other all the time!

In a Tuesday post, she shared a sweet moment between Saint, North and Psalm that started with North acting as a protective big sister over her baby brother, holding Psalm in her lap while Saint sat next to them on a couch.

But as the slideshow went on, North became increasingly warier of Saint, who was throwing up a peace sign in the second snapshot while his big sister looked down — and in the third image, things got hilariously heated when North and Saint exchanged adorably menacing expressions, as baby Psalm simply peered at the camera.

“It was going so good … swipe ➡️ 😂,” their mom captioned the fun post.