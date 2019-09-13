Kim Kardashian Says Since Baby Psalm's Birth, All Four Kids Finally 'Get Along'

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Ever since Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm, in May, the busy mom is happy to report that all her kids are finally seeing eye to eye.

“They love him. He has helped everyone come together. So now everyone gets along,” Kardashian West — who’s also mom to daughters Chicago, 19 months, and North, 6, as well as son Saint, 3½ — tells PEOPLE.

“Everyone loves each other. Everyone is helpful. And everyone loves him. Like, obsessed with him,” she adds.

When PEOPLE caught up with the mother of four for the launch of her shapewear brand, SKIMS Solutionwear, the star said son Psalm is “so good” and his appearance is “kind of changing” every day.

“It’s funny. He looks a little bit like Chi and a little bit like Saint. I think he kind of looks like me, but … he looks like himself,” says Kardashian West, 38.

She adds, “He really is so cute. I just can’t wait to see what he looks like when he is Saint’s age.”

Speaking of Saint, the KKW Beauty founder previously revealed her daughter North wasn’t always so nice to her younger brother.

“She needs to still get it together and warm up and be a little bit nicer, but I think she’s getting there. I saw glimmers of hope a week ago. She’s not harmful, she’s not hurting him or anything. She just doesn’t want boys in her room,” Kardashian West said of North on her website last year.

Although Kardashian West is so happy to have expanded her family this year, during a recent Q&A session on her Instagram Story, she revealed she probably won’t have any more kids.

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” the makeup mogul and law student replied.

Ahead of Psalm’s birth, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that the couple’s excitement was through the roof, but that the newborn would probably complete their home.

“Kim has always wanted four kids. She talks about it all the time,” the insider said, adding, “She likely won’t have any more after this.”