Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Tight Dress
Kim Kardashian West isn’t trading in her tight dresses now that she’s pregnant with baby no. 2!
Kardashian West stepped out in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday, highlighting her tiny bump in a tight-fitting gray dress while she browsed clothing racks at Celine. The reality star, who’s expecting her second child with husband Kanye West, announced her pregnancy during Keeping Up with the Kardashians on May 31. She is due in December.
Despite recent rumors the reality star is expecting a boy, the mom insists that no one knows the sex of her and West’s baby.
“We have not told anyone the sex of our baby yet!” she Tweeted on Wednesday, clearing up mumblings that she was expecting twins and using a surrogate. “Nothing is confirmed unless you hear it from me!”
AKM-GSI
Kardashian West’s second pregnancy did not come easy. The star resorted to the help of in vitro fertilization to finally conceive after months of trying.
“Kim also had three surgeries to repair her uterus,” a source close to Kardashian West told PEOPLE. “The inner lining had been so damaged that she was told conceiving on her own wasn’t possible.”
Despite a likely high-risk delivery, the mogul is excited for daughter North West to have a younger sibling.
“I’m so grateful to even be pregnant when we didn’t think it would ever happen for us,” she said. “It is so worth it!”
— Lindsay Kimble