In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Kim Kardashian opens up about her morning routine and how she is able to find time for herself

Kim Kardashian Shares Her Secret to Finding Time to 'Recharge' When Dropping Kids Off at School

Kim Kardashian is sharing her secret to finding "me time" as a busy mom of four.

The 41-year-old opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue about how she carves out moments for herself, sharing that she uses the time she drops her kids off at school as a way to "recharge."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I drop the kids all off at school and then on my car ride home I listen to the music that I want to listen to and that's good for my mental [health]," says Kardashian, who is mom to sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, plus daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with ex Kanye West.

"I have a minute alone without making phone calls and that's when I recharge," she says. "My workout is before drop off. I get up at 5:30 and my workout is 6 to 7, kids are up at 7:05 a.m."

For more from Kim Kardashian, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

Kim Kardashian children Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Still, Kardashian, whose new skincare line, SKKN, is available now, says it's "really rare that I can get in my room and lock the door and say, 'I need 20 minutes.'"

"Someone always needs me," adds The Kardashians star. "If I'm getting a massage, they will lay in my bed. My masseuse always feels so bad for me. On Mother's Day she wrote me this card which was so nice saying they're always trying to jump on the table, someone always wants hugs. It's so true. I can't get a peaceful massage."

"But the chaos is also the beauty," she continues. "And that's why I love my moments in the morning before everyone wakes up. I can go outside and work out and take a breather, an hour to myself, even if it's with a trainer or whatever. I still feel like it's by myself."